Senior standout Sophie Galloway dominated headlines in last Saturday’s Class 3A state track and field meet by winning state titles in three events.
But head coach Cory Westerfield came away impressed with the performance of his entire Lady Marshal team for its fifth-place finish in Lexington.
“We had a strong team this year. I’m proud of everybody,” Westerfield told The Sun on Thursday when asked to reflect on the state meet. “We had several girls who were there for the first time, and they did well.”
In the lead-up to the state meet, the Lady Marshals scored 141 points to take the overall top honors in the Class 3A Region 1 Championship.
Galloway’s first-place finishes in the 200 meter dash, 100 meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump certainly boosted that point total, but Westerfield described it as a total team effort.
“Without Sophie’s points at regionals, we still would’ve gotten second, and I feel really good about what that says about the team,” he said.
Due to a scheduling conflict, Galloway didn’t compete in the 200 meter dash in Lexington. But she went 3-for-3 in winning state titles in the other events she had qualified for to cap off what has been a wildly successful high school track and field career as she prepares to head to the University of Tennessee.
“She went out achieving pretty much everything she wanted to achieve, and we’re certainly proud of her for doing that,” Westerfield said. “It looks good for the program, and hopefully it’ll help us to continue to improve and be competitive.”
Galloway did more than just win state titles — she broke records while doing so.
She posted a mark of 41-7.75 in the triple jump, surpassing the previous state-record mark of 40-7 she set in 2019 for Graves County.
Her time of 14.10 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles set a new Class 3A record, besting the 14.29 mark set by North Hardin’s Kianna Gray in 2014. Paducah Tilghman’s Danielle Carruthers holds the state record in that event at 14.03 seconds in 1998.
The 6-foot-1 Galloway also plays basketball, and Westerfield said her performance was all the more remarkable given that hoops season cut into her track availability this year.
“She only got in three or four meets and was still able to achieve what she did. She’s phenomenally talented,” he said.
Joining Galloway as a top-10 finisher at state was fellow senior Tori McCracken, who placed sixth in the high jump with a mark of 5-0. McCracken, who has signed to continue her career at Murray State University, entered the season as the two-time defending state champion in the high jump but has been working her way back from what Westerfield described as a “pretty significant” injury that she suffered in March.
“I feel good about how she finished out. I told her, ‘You have two state championships. A lot of people don’t even have one at all. So make sure you appreciate that,’ ” Westerfield said. “When she can fully recover from that injury, she’s going to be fine. We’re looking forward to seeing what she can do in the OVC (Ohio Valley Conference). Her goal is to be the OVC champion, and I think she can definitely do that.”
McCracken and Galloway were part of a prolific field-event squad for the Lady Marshals this year. They qualified two members for state in five of the six field events — shot put, with one qualifier, was the lone exception — which was an accomplishment Westerfield pointed to as a highlight.
“I’m super proud of that because the field events are oftentimes what will win you championships,” he said. “It’s probably an underappreciated part of track. Everybody wants to see the really fast kid, but field events will win you championships time after time because they’re so technique-oriented.”
Sophomore Presleigh Jennings (12th in high jump), sophomore Georgia Hall (13th in discus), junior Jordyn Reed (13th in long jump), senior Maci Brown (15th in discus), junior Alyssa McClain (16th in shot put) and sophomore Rylee Thompson (23rd in triple jump) all competed in field events for Marshall County at the state meet.
So too did senior Mary Grace Thompson and junior Laney Evans, both of whom were unable to post a height in the pole vault.
The Lady Marshals’ contingent in Lexington was rounded out by 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay team members Evans, Reed, senior Layne Pea and junior Charley Pursley. They placed 11th in the 4x200 with a time of 1:49.62 and 15th in the 4x100 with a time of 52.05 seconds.
With Galloway and McCracken headed off to continue their track and field careers at the college level, the Lady Marshals will be without a lot of point production next season.
But there were several non-seniors among their state qualifiers this year, and Westerfield is looking forward to what next year holds.
“We have some very talented kids behind them (the seniors) and some really good middle school kids coming up, so I feel pretty good about it,” he said. “I think we’ll be right back in the hunt at regionals next year for sure.”
