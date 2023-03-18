West Kentucky Pickleball Club had a great showing at Merchant Centre Court Tennis Center in Owensboro, KY March 10-12. Rivertown Pickleball Southern Indiana (RPSI) hosted the tournament to raise funds for a new 10-court pickleball facility in Newburgh, Indiana. There were 365 Entries over three days. Friday was 50+ doubles, Saturday men’s and women’s doubles, and Sunday mixed doubles. West Kentucky Pickleball Club brought home eight medals.
Gold Medals:
