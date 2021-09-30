On Wednesday night, the West Kentucky Middle School Baseball All-Star Game kicked off at Brooks Stadium with Carlisle County head coach Hunter Burge and North Marshall head coach T.A. Evans guiding young talent in the local area.

“It’s a great opportunity for these kids to come out here and get to play in a big stadium and get to use this as they start their next career in high school,” Bobby Riffe told The Sun. “We want to do this for the kids and give them the experience of what it feels like to be an All-Star like what they see on TV.”

Middle schoolers from Ballard County, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Graves County, Hickman County, Livingston, Lyon County, McCracken County, Murray, North Marshall, Paducah Middle, South Marshall, St. Mary, and Union all participated.

“It was a game of two different runs, you know,” Burge said. “We scored a lot early, and they scored a lot later, but overall I think the guys all had a good experience, and I appreciate Bobby Riffe for putting it on.”

Burge earned his second All-Star game win, making his coaching record during the event 2-1. His team took a 12-11 victory over Team Evans in nine innings.

Although Team Burge snagged the win, Team Evans got on the board early as Calloway’s Iziah Cruz scored on Zach Akin’s line drive to left field. However, despite having runners in scoring position, Team Evans did not have another opportunity to take a comfortable lead early on.

All-Star Game MVP Cooper Wright quickly made waves for Team Burge in the bottom half of the inning with a single to shortstop. Carlisle County’s Wright tied it 1-1 after stealing his first base of the night before St. Mary’s Jake Morris grounded out.

Carlisle’s Kase Kelly made it 2-1, scoring on a wild pitch. The home team’s lead increased to 3-1 as Paducah Middle’s Stone Crowe scored on a Jake Haas ground ball to the left side of the field. The error at shortstop allowed St. Mary’s Haas to reach safely.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the third inning when scoring continued for Team Burge. Livingston’s Keaton Guill reached on the error at shortstop as Union’s Luke Duckworth scored, making it 4-1. A menace for Team Evans throughout the night, Wright also reached on an error, while Livington’s Avery Zaim scored.

As Team Evans collected the first out in the bottom half of the third, Morris grounded out to the third base, scoring Union’s Ethan Hagan. Guill went on to make it 7-1 in the inning, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Crowe. Before the inning ended, Wright stole home to make it 8-1.

Team Burge added to their comfortable lead in the bottom of the sixth inning when Morris singled to left field, scoring Guill. Wright crossed home once more to make it 10-1 on a Kelly single to center field. Morris, who began the RBI rally, scored on Crowe’s sac fly to center.

The team went on to snag their 12th run of the game when McCracken County’s Nate Bowling scored on a ground out to first base by Hagan.

Things began to get a little bit tricky for Team Burge in the top of the ninth inning when Team Evans came surging back at them with 10 runs in the inning. First, North Marshall’s Nolan Hurst scored on a wild pitch to make it 12-2. Then, Akin made it 12-3, scoring on a wild pitch as Hurst did.

It quickly became 12-4, then 12-6 when Calloway’s Caden White, North Marshall’s Luke Turner, and South Marshall’s Ayden Clevidence scored. Then, before Team Burge collected the first out in the ninth, the visitors snagged another run to make it 12-7 as Graves County’s Jack Paul scored on a line drive by Hickman’s Witt Carter.

Graves County’s Cole Woodward scored as Hickman’s Drew Cunningham grounded out at shortstop to make the game a little too close for Team Burge’s comfort, 12-10. On an error, South Marshall’s Sullivan Shadowen scored to make it 12-11. Team Burge collected their third out and claimed the All-Star Game victory with the tying run on base.

Team Burge

Jonah Bruer — Carlisle

Kase Kelly — Carlisle

Cooper Wright — Carlisle

Avery Starks — Murray

Nick Bell — Murray

Thomas Renick — Murray

Nate Bowling — McCracken

Kane Rose — McCracken

Jake Morris — St. Mary

Jake Haas — St. Mary

Stone Crowe — Paducah

Landon Hinz — Paducah

Avery Zaim — Livingston

Keaton Guill — Livingston

Luke Duckworth — Union

Ethan Hagan — Union

Team Evans

Luke Turner — North Marshall

Nolan Hurst — North Marshall

Kannon Dunn — North Marshall

Iziah Cruz — Calloway

Caden White — Calloway

Zach Akin — Calloway

Ayden Clevidence — South Marshall

Sullivan Shadowan — South Marshall

Cole Woodward — Graves

Jack Paul — Graves

Colton Prow — Lyon

Jett Reddick — Lyon

Ayden Owens — Ballard

Jack Rollins — Ballard

Drew Cunningham — Hickman

Witt Carter — Hickman

