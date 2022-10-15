Two struggling teams heading in the same direction. That was the Massac County and West Frankfort matchup Friday night in Metropolis.
West Frankfort got on the board first with a recovery of an errant snap on a Massac County punt. Hunter Ragan punched it in at the 8:02 mark of the first quarter. Their two-point conversion failed and Massac trailed 6-0.
Massac wasted little time though as Brody Smallman connected with Hunter Box for a long gainer and Dylan Fairchild ran the ball in. Clara Elliott connected on the first of her three, perfect point after touchdown kicks and Massac held the lead for the first time in a long time.
With just over a minute left in the first quarter, Frankfort QB Gavin Mann broke out of the pocket and scored. Their second two-point attempt also failed but they held a 12-7 lead. A bad snap on Smallman’s fourth down punt on Massac’s next possession resulted in a mad scramble and a long pass to wide-out Kris Garnet and a Patriot first down.
Smallman found Box wide open in the end zone for Massac’s second score. Elliott was perfect again and Massac had a 14-12 lead.
Frankfort’s Travion Johnson found pay dirt on a long run and once again their two-point attempt failed. Massac trailed 26-14 at halftime.
Frankfort’s Johnson broke a long touchdown run but this time their two-point conversion was good. Trailing 38-14, Massac had to score to keep any hope alive and when Smallman found Garnett in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown, anything was possible.
Elliott was dead-on again and the margin was 34-21. Massac forced a Frankfort punt and took possession on their own 30. Smallman once again found the fleet Garnett and it looked like he was gone. But a Frankfort back caught him and stripped the ball away.
Frankfort was in no hurry now and turned to their running game. Facing a second down and nine yards at Massac’s 20 yard line, Mann avoided a Massac rush and found Hunter Ragan at the five yard line and spiraled a perfect pass over a leaping Kris Garnett for the final score of the game. Their two-point attempt was good and the score settled at 42-21.
Massac’s record falls to 2-6 while Frankfort’s improved to 3-5. Massac finishes out the season on the road at Pinckneyville next Friday.
