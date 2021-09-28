After not playing for several weeks, the Paducah Tilghman football team finally got back on the field against Henderson County on Friday, Sept. 24. The Tornado had to forfeit a game against South Warren due to COVID-19 protocol on Sept. 17 and had a BYE week on Sept. 10. Coming back to play against a powerful Henderson County team was no easy task. The Colonels held a 3-1 record going into Fridays play and now sit No. 6 in 6A rankings. Ultimately the Tornado struggled in their first game back and fell 20-0 to the Colonels never fully finding their offensive rhythm.
Calloway County/Madisonville North HopkinsA fairly even match-up took place between Calloway County and Madisonville North Hopkins on Friday night. A few big plays with long yardages got the Lakers moving early on with a 58-yard scramble all the way home for their first drive of the game. This came immediately after a 97-yard touchdown off the opening kick for the Maroons. Shortly after, another big 75-yard run ended in the end zone for Calloway, all of this in the first quarter. The Lakers would lead 21-7 before North found their stride eventually cutting the deficit to 28-27. It came down to the wire from there as Calloway went up 41-35 and, North recovered a fumble with less than 10 seconds on the clock but the fate would remain the same at 41-35.
Fulton County/Trigg CountyFulton County and Trigg County went head-to-head in week number six as the Pilots hosted the Wildcats. Trigg came in from a week off due to a COVID-19 cancellation hungry for some football and claimed the 64-16 win. The Wildcats now hold a 4-2 record whereas Fulton sits at 1-5.
Mayfield/ Fort Campbell
As the current runners up in the 2A class rankings, Mayfield went on base to take on Fort Campbell. Fridays game was only the third of the season for the Falcons, who had to forfeit their first two games due to COVID-19 protocol and a BYE in week three. The Cardinals on the other hand have played all six weeks and remain undefeated thanks to the 55-0 win over Fort Campbell. Mayfield sits just one spot back behind Lexington Christian.
Murray/ Christian County
Murray also came from a week off, this time with a BYE week as they hosted Christian County (1-5). The Tigers did what they do best, run, run, run. 536 yards of running to be exact, that compared to just 64 yards receiving. Sokolowski brothers Gage and Rowdy led the way up and down the field with 186 and a 176 rushing yard respectively. Each brother found the end zone twice and the Tigers claimed the 56-32 win.
