Baseball
April 8
McCracken County 2, Bartlett (TN) 0 (8 inn.)
Lyon County 4, Mount Juliet (TN) 3
Graves County 5, South Walton (FL) 4
St. Mary 9, Livingston Central 8 (10 inn.)
April 9
Calloway County 11, Edmonson County 3
Bowling Green 5, Paducah Tilghman 2
McCracken County 8, Christian Brothers 5 (9 inn.)
McCracken County 8, Christian Brothers 3
Clarksville (TN) 5, Lyon County 4
Trigg County 10, Dyersburg (TN) 0 (5 inn.)
Greenwood 3, Calloway County 1
Ripley (TN) 5, Trigg County 1 (10 inn.)
Warren East 3, Paducah Tilghman 2
Softball
April 9
Webster County 4, Calloway County 2
Livingston Central 3, Macon County (TN) 1 (6 inn.)
Clarksville (TN) 8, Livingston Central 0 (5 inn.)
Livingston Central 10, Wayne (OH) 0
Livingston Central 7, Zionsville (IN) 3
Calloway County 9, Zionsville (IN) 0
Calloway County 15, Northwest (TN) 0
Murray 3, Edmonson County 2 (5 inn.)
Edmonson County 7, Crittenden County 4 (6 inn.)
Lyon County 8, Murray 6 (5 innings)
Russellville 9, Crittenden County 0 (6 inn.)
Russellville 9, Lyon County 1 (5 inn.)
