Webster County wins over Caldwell in OT

PRINCETON — Caldwell County trailed visiting Webster County 61-60, but had 3.5 seconds left in overtime to get the ball down the court to set up a game-winning shot.
CCHS freshman Carter Whittington inbounded the ball to junior Jabrion Spikes, who dribbled three-fourths the length of the floor, got an open look and put up a 15-foot jumper that hit the back rim and bounced off.
The Trojans (9-2) picked up their fifth straight win when senior Destin Allen hit a jumper with four seconds remaining in overtime, while the Tigers (2-7) suffered their fifth straight loss.
Caldwell County had its biggest lead, 47-41, at the end of the third quarter after outscoring WCHS 21-12 in that period. The Trojans scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 47.
CCHS senior Tate VanHooser hit a layup to give the Tigers a 49-47 lead with 5:41 remaining, then Spikes made one of two free-throw attempts to push the lead to three.
WCHS senior Hunter McNaughton hit a layup with 3:54 left to pull the Trojans to within one, 50-49, and after eighth-grader Collin Whittington hit one of two free shots, WCHS sophomore Bradin Nelson made a layup to tie the game at 51 with 3:12 left.
Allen made a layup with 2:27 left to give Webster County a lead, but Caldwell tied it when Spikes hit a layup with 1:31 to tie it at 53-all, where the score remained to the end of regulation.
Webster County was led by McNaughton’s 17 points. Allen added 16 points, while Nelson put in 13.
Caldwell County was paced by 20 points from senior Tripp Branch. VanHooser added 17 points in his first game back after suffering an injury, while Spikes put in 16.
Webster County 15 14 12 12 8 — 61
Caldwell County 11 15 21 6 7 — 60
WEBSTER COUNTY (9-2) — Holden Raley 1 0-0 3, Ryan Roland 1 2-2 5, Bradin Nelson 5 2-4 13, Hunter McNaughton 7 0-0 17, Destin Allen 5 5-6 16, Aaron Harmon 2 3-4 7, Markus Austin 0 0-0 0, Grant Turner 0 0-0 0. Total 21 12-16 61.
CALDWELL COUNTY (2-7) — Tripp Branch 7 1-1 20, Jabrion Spikes 7 1-3 16, Carter Whittington 0 0-0 0, Collin Whittington 2 1-2 5, Tate VanHooser 6 3-6 17, Zavy Bumphus 1 0-0 2, Giovante Riley 0 0-0 0, Blake Vivrette 0 0-0 0. Total 23 6-12 60.
