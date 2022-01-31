The Mayfield Cardinals’ motto this season has been simple.
Don’t. Give. Up.
In a down to the wire overtime thriller, the Cardinals prevailed, once again, knocking off the Graves County Eagles, 63-61, behind freshman guard Owen Webb’s last second corner three.
The Cardinals trailed by as much as 13 in the first half and 10 in the second as the Eagles appeared to be cruising to their 11th win of the season.
Despite double-digit deficits and the tall task of playing from behind for the duration of the evening, the Cardinals stormed back to force overtime before sealing the win on Webb’s improbable game-winner.
Mayfield finished the night with four players in double figures as sophomore guard Brajone Dabney led the way with 14 points while junior forward Nolan Fulton added 13 and junior forward Sam Stone and Webb finished with 12 points each.
Junior forward Nolan Fulton added 13 for the Cardinals while Webb finished with 12 points on 4-6 shooting from beyond the arc.
Graves County senior guard Drew Thompson played about as well as he could have against the visiting Cardinals, scoring a game-high 29 points.
Free throws were ultimately the deciding factor in this one as the Eagles failed to put the game away in regulation, missing three of their last four attempts at the charity stripe, allowing Mayfield sophomore guard Braydon Pate a last second crack at the eventual game-tying three to send the game to overtime.
In OT, the Cardinals used four huge points from Stone to stay within striking distance before Webb dealt the final blow for the win.
Mayfield and Graves County will meet once again this Friday night in the second installment of the Battle of the Birds at Mayfield High School.
Tip-off for the girls game is set for 6 p.m. with the boys to follow around 7:30 p.m.
Mayfield 4 16 14 22 7 63
Graves 12 14 17 13 5 61
Mayfield: Dabney 14, Fulton 13, Stone 12, Webb 12, Morris 5, Gammons 4, Pate 3.
Field goals: 23-47. 3-pointers: 5-13 (Webb (4) and Pate). Free throws: 12-25. Rebs: 29. Ast: 5. TO: 19. Fouls: 16. Record: 12-5.
Graves: Thompson 29, Pigg 12, Isaiah 10, Jones 4, Gibson 2, Veucasovic 2, Waller 2.
Field goals: 18-49. 3-pointers: 7-20 (Thompson (5), Isaiah and Pigg). Free throws: 18-24. Rebs: 24. Ast: 4. TO: 13. Fouls: 20. Record: 10-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.