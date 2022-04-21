Eventually, the First Region All “A” softball and baseball championships will take place, but when is still the question. The tournaments, which were originally scheduled for Monday April 11 to Thursday April 14, have gone through many schedule changes due to the ever changing spring weather in Kentucky.
The semifinals took place Tuesday night at Carlisle County, determining St. Mary and Hickman County will meet in the championship game for the baseball tournament. For softball, Carlisle County will play Murray in the finale. Both championship games were postponed to Wednesday night, but weather once again pushed them back.
St. Mary vs. Hickman County
Getting to the championship game, St. Mary took down Ballard Memorial in the first round in a 5-1 decision, followed by a 9-0 takedown of Murray. Hickman County started their tournament journey by taking down Mayfield 6-0 and defeating Carlisle County 11-5 most recently.
The Vikings and Falcons have met once already this season, St. Mary’s home opener on March 15. St Mary opened their season with a win that night, taking down Hickman County 5-1. Cade Fleming led the Vikings with two runs, three hits and an RBI on the night. Luke Sims, Austin Duncan and Landon Durbin brought home the remaining three runs. Luke Heath started things out from the mound, pitching the first four innings where he struck out seven, allowed three hits and one run. Brandon Quigley cleaned up the last three innings, allowing one hit and striking out three to win the game.
Since then the Vikings have gone on to hold a 9-2 record, losing to Graves County 9-3 and Ballard Memorial 12-8. They currently sit on a 4-game win streak. As a team, St. Mary boasts a .345 batting average and a 3.41 ERA from the mound.
That matchup was the second on the season for the Falcons; the first came as a win against Mayfield with a 10-0 score. The solo run for Hickman came from Gabe Dowdy courtesy of Wes Carter, who supplied the RBI. Walker McClanahan and Micah Naranjo split the game from the mound, each pitching three innings. McClanahan started allowing four hits, three runs and striking out three Vikings. Narajo cleaned up with one hit, two runs and striking out four.
Since that second game, Hickman County has set up a 10-3 record. The Falcons have lost to Murray and Marshall County on top of their early loss to St. Mary. Hickman County is putting up a batting average of .326 and an ERA of 1.95 from the mound.
Carlisle County vs. Murray
The Lady Comets and Lady Tigers will face off in the First Region All “A” softball championship game when the time comes. Carlisle County started off beating St. Mary 5-1 in the opening game and beat Hickman County 7-3 on Tuesday night. Murray beat Ballard Memorial 10-0 to start the All “A” tournament and most recently beat Mayfield on Tuesday, 4-2.
This will be the first meeting between the two schools this season. The last time they met on the softball field was back in 2018.
Carlisle County so far this season is sitting on a 7-7 record with their four most recent games resulting in wins. The Lady Comets have a team batting average of .342 with Rorey Eddleman leading the way in runs with 13. Karlie Gibson, Laney Shehorn and Alexis Jones are all tied with 10 runs each; Gibson also leads the way with four RBIs. From the mound, the Lady Comets have a team ERA of 2.68.
Murray has a 5-7 record, with their win over Mayfield starting what they hope to be a win streak. As a team, the Lady Tigers hold a batting average of .278 with Marlee Riddle dominating the scoring. She currently boasts 10 RBIs, eight run and 12 hits for a personal average of .364. Sydney Wyatt is leading the team with 12 runs, 13 hits and an average of .361. From the mound, Murray has an ERA of 3.87 with Kylie Chapman pitching all 12 games and Victoria Burton appearing in one.
Whenever the championship games actually do take place, be prepared for some exciting softball and baseball at Carlisle County High School.
