Marshall County got to work early with a 2-0 lead after the first inning. Scoring took a break in the second and they got back to work in the third with another two runs, making it a 4-0 deficit. The Lady Tigers put two runs on the board in the top of the sixth inning, but it wouldn’t be enough to bounce back. Sydney Wyatt and Victoria Burton rounded home plate for Murray, while Charley Pursley, Anna Vasseur and Chloe Coursey scored the runs for Marshall County.
McCracken County 17, Hancock County 2
A 12-run inning in the bottom of the third inning boosted the Lady Mustangs past the Lady Hornets. Both teams opened the game with two runs apiece in the first inning, but the McCracken County defense kept their opponents scoreless the rest of the evening. The Lady Mustangs added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to a KG Walker walk off home run to close out the game 17-2.
Owensboro Catholic 9, Lyon County 6Lyon County put up three runs in the final inning against Owensboro Catholic and had the bases loaded with two outs on the board for a chance to climb out of the deficit, but ultimately fell 9-6 on Friday night. One run per team kicked off the game, but the Lady Aces put up eight runs in the next two innings to build the lead. Owensboro held a 9-3 lead heading into the fourth, but Lyon County gave the final inning one last battle but ultimately fell short 9-6.
BASEBALL Lyon County 1, Marshall County 0Lyon County improved their record to 20-4 on the season after beating Marshall County 1-0 on Friday night. Both defenses held strong throughout the game, but the Lyons offense found a chance to score in the top of the fifth inning. Aiden Waters rounded home plate for the solo run thanks to a ground out from Jackson Shoulders. Peyton Williams pitched six innings for the Lyons, allowing five hits, walked three and struck out six and Corey Cissell cleaned up in the last inning, striking out two to finish the game. Reese Oakley pitched the entirety of the game, allowing seven hits, one run, one error, walked two and struck out seven.
