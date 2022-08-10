Graves County and Mayfield High Schools scheduled their soccer seasons to kick off on Tuesday night, but the weather had other plans. The Lady Eagles and Lady Cardinals were able to get the first half of their game behind them before weather called things off. After three separate weather delays coaches, athletic directors and officials made the decision that the girls game would be called in favor of the Lady Eagles in an 8-0 victory. As for the boys game, it was decided to be rescheduled for Thursday night.
Senior Conlee Spann started the early scoring with just six minutes off the clock. This propelled the home team into further action with fellow senior Hadley Looper scoring what would be solid night for her. She finished the shortened match with a hat trick to lead the Lady Eagles in scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.