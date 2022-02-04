Due to another round of bad weather in the area, all First Region basketball games that were scheduled for Thursday night were postponed.
A Second District matchup between St. Mary and Paducah Tilghman has been moved to Monday night. The junior varsity girls game will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. with the varsity boys game to follow at 7:30 p.m.
The Carlisle County boys and girls teams were scheduled to travel to Ballard Memorial for a doubleheader.
The Marshall County boys were scheduled to play host to Hopkins County Central. Reschedule dates have not been set for those games yet.
Friday night’s highly anticipated doubleheader between McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman will be moved to Thursday, Feb. 10. This is the only confirmed Friday schedule change as of Thursday evening.
Across the Ohio River, Massac County girls basketball team was scheduled to play Frankfort Community High School on Thursday night but has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
