Weather is likely to play a factor in many athletic events throughout the week including the First Region All “A” Classic for softball and baseball teams.
Both tournaments were scheduled to begin on Monday evening at Carlisle County High School, but changes were forced to be made due to weather not ideal for playing.
Those in charge of the schedule made adjustments, including adding locations away from Carlisle County to try and prevent stretching the tournament out too long.
Murray was selected as the second baseball location as they are the number one seed, as well as Hickman County on the softball side for the same reason.
The new tentative schedule is as follows and is subject to change for weather:
Tuesday Softball at Carlisle County
Mayfield vs. Christian Fellowship 5:30 p.m.
Carlisle County vs. St. Mary 7:30 p.m.
Softball at Hickman County
Hickman County vs. Community Christian Academy 5:30 p.m.
Murray vs. Ballard Memorial 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday Baseball at Carlisle County
Carlisle County vs. Fulton County 5:30 p.m.
Hickman County vs. Mayfield 7:30 p.m.
Baseball at Murray:
Murray vs. Christian Fellowship 5:30 p.m.
St. Mary vs. Ballard Memorial 7:30 p.m.
Thursday Semifinals at Carlisle County
This will depend on the conditions of the fields on Thursday from any potential rain from Wednesday.
Friday Finals at Carlisle County
The original schedule had four straight days of play, Monday-Thursday.
The new schedule eliminates the Wednesday games and pushes the championship games to Friday.
