For the second day in a row, weather made an impact on local high school basketball games. While there might not be snow actively anymore, road conditions aren't ideal for travel, especially in rural areas.
The boys game between St. Mary and Community Christian Academy which was already postponed from Thursday night to Friday, was postponed again to Feb. 12. This was the only postponement made known to The Sun at this time. All other games were cancelled or will have postponed dates announced at a later time.
