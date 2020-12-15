In Florence, Alabama, Murray State freshman center Katelyn Young led the Racers in scoring once again — one of four in double figures to help lead MSU to a 94-80 victory over North Alabama.
Young finished with 22 points and seven rebounds (four offensive) on 8-for-13 from the floor and 6-for-8 from the stripe — drawing seven fouls in the victory.
Manna Mensah had 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting with two assists, three rebounds and no turnovers, while Alexis Burpo (15 points, 5-for-6 shooting, five assists) and Hannah McKay (15 points, seven rebounds, three assists) combined for 30 points off of the bench.
Another slow start had the Racers down by six midway through the first quarter, but a 12-0 run through halftime had the Racers up 40-33 at the break.
Mensah had 12 of her 16 points in the first half alone, and Burpo added 11 of her 15 in the same pivotal stretch.
Young, meanwhile, picked up 19 of her 22 points after halftime.
MURRAY STATE 94, NORTH ALABAMA 80
MSU 18 22 29 25 — 94
UNA 19 14 22 25 — 80
STATISTICS
MURRAY ST. — Young 22, Mensah 16, McKay 15, Burpo 15, Hawthorne 8, Turley 7, Sanders-Woods 5, Blackburn 3, Swinton 2, Settle 1.
FG: 35-63. 3PT: 3-13 (Burpo, Sanders-Woods, Blackburn). FT: 21-26. Reb: 35. PF: 12. Ast: 16. TO: 12. Stl: 6. Record 3-2.
N. ALABAMA — White 16, Bond 16, Roberts 15, Noah 8, Holt 8, Knight 6, Lee 6, Callins 5.
FG: 34-64. 3PT: 7-21 (Bond 2, Knight 2, Holt 2). FT: 5-8. Reb: 27. PF: 24. Ast: 22. TO: 14. Stl: 8. Blk: 2. Record: 0-6.
