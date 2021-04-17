DRAFFENVILLE — Marshall County’s Whitley Watwood has garnered enough experience and displayed enough skill on the soccer pitch that she will take her next step to playing at the next level. It’s a similar course that her future college team — Auburn University at Montgomery — is taking, too.
As Watwood signed to play soccer Friday in front of family, friends and teammates, and will soon transition from the high school game to college, AUM (based in Alabama) has recently moved from NAIA athletics to NCAA Division II.
For the senior midfielder, it seemed like a good fit for both she and her Warhawk teammates to be taking those next steps together.
“They’re going through a lot of changes, and it’s clear that they are, but you can tell that they’re working hard and they want it,” she said of what helped her hone in on Auburn-Montgomery. “That’s what I want to be a part of.”
Watwood has been a key cog in Marshall County’s girls soccer machine over the past four seasons, which have seen the Lady Marshals earn four straight Second District and First Region championships. In 2019, she was named to the all-district team and all-region second team as a junior.
This past season, Watwood again picked up all-district honors, as well as being named to the 2020 First Region All-Tournament team and the Kentucky High School Girls Soccer Association All-State Second Team.
Over the past four seasons, the Lady Marshals posted a 59-22-7 record. Watwood had recorded seven goals and eight assists in that time.
Marshall County head coach Michael Boone read off Watwood’s athletic and academic accolades before the signing, calling her one of the best overall players this past season and “one of the most consistent players to put on the Lady Marshals uniform.”
“I almost got choked up talking about her,” he said. “She’s a perfect example of a student-athlete, that servant leader. She’s a great example for our younger players and her teammates, in general. She’s gonna do fantastic at Auburn (University at Montgomery).”
Boone noted Watwood had visited several schools before making her college decision. Watwood, who plans to pursue a career as a special education teacher, had previously met with the AUM team and coaches and “clicked” with them.
While the Warhawks, who posted a shortened 1-5 record for the 2020-21 season (1-4 in the Gulf South Conference), may need to bolster their defense, she said it’s not clear if she will remain in the midfield post or move elsewhere.
“I might end up anywhere on the field,” she said.
But wherever that might be, Watwood said it is the confidence she gained through her years at Marshall County that has prepared her for this point in her athletic career.
“I used to not want the ball. I just wanted to get it and pass to a teammate,” she said. “I talk a lot more and am more of a leader on the field than when I was a freshman or sophomore and even a little my junior year.
“I was not a voice and now I am,” Watwood added. “I think that’s made me a better player overall, and with my coaches and my teammates giving me advice, that’s helped me grow.”
