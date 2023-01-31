Over the weekend, the Community Christian Academy Warriors traveled across the state to compete in the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference State Tournament and returned home with the Championship title after going undefeated in the tournament, defeating Portland Christian, Heritage Christian, and Heritage Academy.
KCAC named senior Jamison Smith as the Tournament MVP for his performances throughout the weekend. In addition, senior Tyson Winsett and sophomore Prince Kahnplaye were also named to the All-Tournament Team representing the Warriors.
“This being the first time being involved with this tournament, I didn’t know what to expect. It meant a lot to me to see us as a team succeed and win the whole tournament,” Smith said. “It was a whole team effort, and we played the best we have played this season, and I’m glad to see us play like that.”
The first game for CCA came against the Portland Christian Eagles with a 72-68 overtime finish. Despite trailing 24-8 after the first quarter, the Warriors inched closer to Portland Christian’s lead by halftime, with Smith and Kahnplaye controlling offense for Community Christian Academy.
Although the Warriors trailed heading into the fourth quarter, 47-42, CCA tied it at 61-61 with all hands on deck coming from Smith, Winsett, Kahnplaye, junior Lucas Baten-Knotts, and sophomore Ahmed Dee. The tie remained until the final buzzer, sending the two teams into overtime. In overtime, the Warriors outscored the Eagles 11-7 to take the first contest for the weekend.
“Being named MVP means a lot to me. As the MVP of the KCAC state tournament, I’m glad I won but most importantly, I would have to say I’m more proud of the team winning the whole tournament,” Smith said. “That’s my favorite accomplishment of this past weekend.”
During the second game, the Warriors battled the Heritage Christian Warriors and defeated them 56-46, with Kahnplaye leading all scorers with 18 points in the victory. Throughout the contest, CCA held the lead within 10 points against Heritage Christian, who won the 2022 KCAC State Tournament. Against Heritage Christian, Kahnplaye went 2-for-2 in 3-point field goals to give his team an advantage against the opposing Warriors.
Smith and Winsett finished the contest against Heritage Christian with 32 points. Dee rounded scoring for CCA with six points in the win to place the team into the championship.
The third and final game was the KCAC championship contest against the Heritage Academy Eagles. The Warriors earned the state title with a 70-52 victory over Heritage Academy, with Smith and Kahnplaye posting 27 points a piece in the victory. The duo led all scorers in the game as Heritage Academy sophomore Landon Warner followed behind with 20.
After the first half, the Eagles led 31-25 over the Warriors. However, the third quarter belonged to CCA, as the team outscored Heritage Academy 20-6, taking a 45-37 lead. Despite the Eagles posting 15 points in the fourth quarter, a 25-point quarter from held them at bay to take home the title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.