CCA Warriors

The Community Christian Academy Warriors brought home the state title during the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference state tournament held at TFCA and Highlands Latin over the weekend. Sophomore Prince Kahnplaye and senior Tyson Winsett were selected for the All-Tournament Team, and senior Jamison Smith earned the Tournament MVP title for their performances on the court

 Photo courtesy of Zach Hogue

Over the weekend, the Community Christian Academy Warriors traveled across the state to compete in the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference State Tournament and returned home with the Championship title after going undefeated in the tournament, defeating Portland Christian, Heritage Christian, and Heritage Academy.

KCAC named senior Jamison Smith as the Tournament MVP for his performances throughout the weekend. In addition, senior Tyson Winsett and sophomore Prince Kahnplaye were also named to the All-Tournament Team representing the Warriors.

