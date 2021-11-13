MORGANFIELD — Playoff football is supposed to be exciting and nail biting and that’s exactly what the district championship game between the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and host Union County Braves was.
With 4.7 second left on the clock, the Blue Tornado were just 10 yards from the end zone with the game all tied up at 28.
A field goal decided the game, and luckily for the Blue Tornado, that field goal was in their favor and Nolan Waller became a hero in the matter of seconds, winning the game, 31-28.
“I don’t even feel it yet, I need to calm down and let my nerves go away,” Waller said with his teammates chanting his name after the game.
The first half of play was exactly what Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson didn’t want to happen, the Blue Tornado found themselves down early instead of controlling the game. A fumble on the first play of the game gave the Braves the ball at the 42 yard line resulting in a touchdown by Kristopher Hughes, one of many on the night for Hughes, to give the home team the early advantage.
By the time the clock read 5:42 in the first quarter, Hughes had already scored again, making it 14-0.
It wasn’t until the half was nearly over that Tilghman found the end zone thanks to Malachi Rider who marched in for 10 yards, but the half was far from over with 1:44 remaining.
Hughes again found himself making the big play, this time on the defensive side of the ball when he picked off Jack James, and got to the 2-yard line with 21 seconds on the clock.
The Braves capitalized and made it a 20-7 lead going into the locker room.
“We came out did the same old, started slow especially on offense, defense really well in the first half,” Thompson said. “But at half time I told them we have been in the same position against better teams, we were able to keep our composure, come together and play for each other.”
The Braves would strike again on a 6-yard TD pass from Cannon Sheffer to none other than Hughes and Tilghman found themselves down 28-7.
A Paducah Tilghman fumble recovery late in the third quarter game the Blue Tornado field position and momentum to start climbing their way back offensively and that’s when the passes started to fly.
Starting with Brian Thomas who caught a 32-yard pass from James to get the TD and cut the score to 28-14.
From there it was Camdon Marshall who had himself quite a night, catching nearly everything that was thrown his way in the second half and bringing in back-to-back touchdowns.
One was for 21 yards in the air and the other a diving TD to tie the game at 28 with 4:07 remaining.
Both defenses came out stronger than ever in the remaining four minutes of play, each getting a stop after the game tied up, forcing punts.
Union County punted away and forced the recovery after the ball rolled into a Tilghman players foot and the Braves got the ball back near the 50-yard line with just over two minutes to play and some instant momentum.
Camdon Marshall came to the rescue with an interception with 1:30 remaining and all that was left was for the Blue Tornado to march far enough up field to get in field goal range
“(Wallers) has been in kicking completions in practice this week and we practiced this exact scenario yesterday,” Thompson said. “Like I said earlier in the year, you get what you give to the game.”
Tilghman found themselves on the 10 yard line with just second remaining after solid drives from Rider and the Blue Tornado decided to put into action what they had recently practiced. In classic football fashion, Union County called a timeout as they saw their opponent lineup for the kick to hopefully ice the kicker. Waller was locked in though and sent the ball flying directly in the center of the uprights to get the 31-28 win, the district title and another week alive in the playoffs.
Follow Jared Jensen on Twitter, @jcjensen94
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.