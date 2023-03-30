HOUSTON — Four future Kentucky Wildcats were in action Tuesday in the 46th edition of the McDonald’s All-American Game and the first ever at Houston’s Toyota Center.
DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard all represented Kentucky’s top-ranked 2023 freshman recruiting class at the event, with the lone member not invited being five-star guard Robert Dillingham was ineligible for selection.
The four Kentucky signees’ participation in Tuesday’s game increases UK’s total of McDonald’s All-Americans in John Calipari’s tenure as head coach to 47.
Tuesday’s game saw the East defeat the West 109-106, with two future Wildcats winning awards.
Wagner was the game’s CO-MVP sharing the award with USC signee Isaiah Collier.
He’s the first future Wildcat to win McDonald’s All-American game MVP since Michael Kidd-Gilchrist in 2011.
“It just feels great. To be able to be MVP that’s an honor in itself,” Wagner said postgame. “Just rocking this jersey, McDonald’s All-American, it’s just fun. It’s a great feeling.”
His CO-MVP performance saw him score 19 points on a 7-for-14 shooting effort from the field, a 3-for-7 night from three and a 2-for-2 performance from the charity stripe. He also added three assists, two steals and two rebounds.
He went scoreless in the first half but did grab a rebound, dish two assists and pick up a steal. The five-star prospect scored his first points of the game in the third quarter with a deep three and hit a second deep trifecta minutes later as part of an eight-point quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Wagner drilled a corner three to cut the West lead to three and immediately followed that with a steal and transition dunk making it a one-point game.
With the game tied at 103 late in the fourth quarter, he attacked the rim and scored a layup to briefly put the East up by two before Bronny James answered with a West three on the opposite end.
Wagner again put the East on top with a transition dunk on an Edwards pass, making it 107-106 with 30.8 seconds left to play. With 8.7 seconds left, he was intentionally fouled and made both free throws to extend the East’s lead to three, a lead it would not relinquish.
Both Wagner’s father, Dajuan Wagner and grandfather, Milt Wagner, were in attendance and honored on the jumbotron to celebrate three generations of family members to play in the McDonald’s All-American game. His stepbrother and soon-to-be UK teammate Kareem Watkins was also in attendance.
Bradshaw was awarded the 2023 Boy’s McDonald’s Jack Daly All-American Sportsmanship Award at halftime.
“It’s a blessing,” Bradshaw said of winning the Sportsmanship Award. “I feel like I work hard for it. Being a good person.”
Bradshaw scored 18 points off the bench in the East’s win while shooting 4-for-9 from the field and 10-for-13 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds with six coming on the offensive end.
The 7-foot-2 five-star prospect entered the game off the bench midway through the first quarter and immediately drilled a 20-foot jump shot and seconds later drew a foul and knocked down a pair of free throws.
In the third quarter, Bradshaw cleaned up a Wagner near miss, scored a second put back and hit another free throw to move into double figures. The center drew a foul from Iowa State signee Omaha Biliew on a three point shot attempt in the fourth quarter and made two of the ensuing free throws.
He would draw another foul later in the quarter with the game tied at 99 and make both ensuing free throw’s to put the East ahead 101-99 and seconds later scored on a put-back attempt to push the lead to three.
Edwards scored 11 points on a 5-for-9 shooting night from the field. He added five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
He scored nine points in the second quarter, which included a putback after an offensive rebound to open the quarter’s scoring, hit a three a few minutes later on an assist from Wagner and knocked down a deep two late in the second quarter, also assisted by Wagner.
In the third quarter, Edwards picked off a pass and took it the other way for a transition layup to move into double figures.
Sheppard came off the bench for the losing West squad. He scored four points on a 2-for-3 shooting night while pulling down four rebounds, dishing three assists and added two steals on the defensive end.
Upon checking in late in the first quarter, the 6-foot-3 guard drove in from the top of the key for a layup. In the second quarter, he grabbed a rebound and tossed a perfect full-length of the court pass to Collier, who scored at the rim to give Sheppard an assist. Collier also drew a foul on the play from Wagner.
The London, Kentucky native would start the second half and help the West build upon its halftime lead as he stole a Matas Buzelis pass and took it the other way for a transition dunk and on the ensuing East possession, stole another pass and dished to Duke signee Jared McCain who drilled a three. He dished his third assist of the night and second of the third quarter minutes later to Oklahoma State signee Brandon Garrison.
The four soon-to-be Cats will now head back to their respective home towns and await news on which members of the 2022-23 UK team will come back for next season to team up with them as exit meetings with Calipari to discuss future plans are expected to take place Wednesday.
