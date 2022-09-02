When a young man steps on the baseball diamond for the first time, he dreams of becoming a professional baseball player. For a baseball player, falling in love with the game at an early age is only the beginning. As the athlete grows up, the passion burns brighter, and the dream becomes a reality for a select few.

For one former Mustang, the dream is becoming a reality step-by-step. Mason Vinyard, the 2017 McCracken County High School graduate, was signed by the New York Yankees to begin his professional baseball career.

