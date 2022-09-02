When a young man steps on the baseball diamond for the first time, he dreams of becoming a professional baseball player. For a baseball player, falling in love with the game at an early age is only the beginning. As the athlete grows up, the passion burns brighter, and the dream becomes a reality for a select few.
For one former Mustang, the dream is becoming a reality step-by-step. Mason Vinyard, the 2017 McCracken County High School graduate, was signed by the New York Yankees to begin his professional baseball career.
But before the Yankees snagged him, the Milwaukee Brewers signed him first to start a whirlwind of emotions in August.
“The first week of August was a pretty wild time, really stressful, and felt pretty out of control of everything,” Vinyard said. “There was a lot of anxiousness going through the process with medical stuff, but the excitement of signing with the Brewers was awesome, but it doesn’t compare to the excitement of signing with the Yankees. An organization with a championship history and being around some great players and coaches is pretty surreal.”
The son of Christian and Monica Vinyard began playing the game of baseball at the age of four and set a goal to play professional ball at the Major League level one day.
“I wanted to be a professional baseball player growing up,” He said. “It’s been the goal from the beginning, and it’s what has carried me up to this point in my career, always pursuing becoming the best ballplayer I can be.”
During his McCracken County days, the right-handed pitcher was an All-District Team honoree and made the First Region All-Purchase Team. While on the varsity level, Vinyard took a trip to the state tournament twice, advancing to the Final Four each time.
With his father playing baseball for Southeastern Illinois College, baseball was second nature to Vinyard and his two younger brothers, Braden and Grant, and cousin Davis Beale playing within the McCracken County baseball program. Vinyard credits them with being highly talented players and hopes them seeing his journey will help them understand that it is possible to reach professional baseball.
“Baseball has been in the family for a while. My dad heavily influenced my career when I was little, always helped me whenever I asked, and has been a massive supporter throughout everything,” Vinyard said. “Same goes with my mom and the rest of my family. They’ve all been there for me on the days where I struggled and when I was on top of the world.”
After graduating high school, he spent two seasons at Wabash Valley College and appeared in 20 games during the 2019 season. In addition to the 20 games, he went 5-0 with a 2.81 ERA and struck out 54 batters in 41.2 innings on the bump. While at Wabash, he was named a 2019 NJCAA Academic All-America Second Team honoree.
Despite the global pandemic, Vinyard appeared for the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers in four games, recording two strikeouts in four innings. This season did not count against his athletic eligibility due to COVID-19.
In 2021, he finished with a 6-3 win-loss record and a 2.32 ERA in 18 games. He recorded 39 strikeouts and gave up two home runs. He continued to shine for WKU in 2022, posting a 4.26 ERA and 53 strikeouts and finishing with a 2-2 win-loss record.
“The goal is to get to the Major Leagues, it always has been, and I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity to pursue that,” He said. “While that is the goal, I’m also trying to enjoy the whole process, focus on the present, and not get too far ahead. So again, trying to control what I can control and take it a day at a time.”
His smaller goals while chasing The Show include building relationships with the young men he will look at as brothers down the line and learning the game and industry.
Before signing with the Yankees, Vinyard announced he would continue his career with the University of Kentucky on social media. However, now that he has stepped into professional baseball, Vinyard will be forgoing his commitment to the Wildcats.
His advice to younger players is to understand that there isn’t a singular path to get to your destination with this game.
“Looking back on my career where I started as a redshirt in my freshman year before going to WKU and then committing to UK and forgoing that to sign with the Yankees, the path has so many ups and downs and uncertainties, but what helped was controlling what I could control,” Vinyard said. “I could control the work I put in daily, the effort I gave, my grade, and the choices I made outside of the game itself.”
Vinyard wants younger players to know that every moment matters and that hard work is expected when striving to get to the professional level and the Minor Leagues. While he has a long blossoming career ahead of him, he admits that once his playing days are over, he wants to help young players like himself chase the dream of becoming big leaguers.
“Hard work is expected to get to this level, but where you separate yourself is in the choices you make daily and making sure they are in line with the goals you have in the future,” He said. “There’s lots of talent in the area, and hopefully, there’s a lot more to follow in these footsteps.”
