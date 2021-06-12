BOWLING GREEN — Never count the McCracken County baseball team out. While Saturday's semi-state game against Bowling Green was a fight to the finish, the Mustangs' season isn’t over yet.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the McCracken County crew walked it off in dramatic fashion when Braden Vinyard singled to left field, scoring Grant Godwin for the 5-4 walk-off victory.
“All the things we work on paid off right there. Our pitching staff fought hard,” head coach Zach Hobbs said. “(Josh) Tucker made one mistake today on a hanging breaking ball, and other than that, our staff came in and battled. It was a complete team win, and we’re not done yet.”
The Mustangs trailed 3-0 in the first inning after a three-run home run by Bowling Green's Patrick Forbes.
While the Mustangs continued to outhit the Purples, they did not score a run until Jack Bennett’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“At the plate, I tried not to do too much, just get on base, hit a single, and hit it hard,” And it worked in my favor," Bennett said.
Bennett’s home run would keep the Mustangs in the game, as it made the score 4-2 with one last chance in the bottom half of the seventh.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh, McCracken needed two runs to tie it,and three runs to win it. The Mustangs led off with a single by Dylan Riley,and the Mustang crowd roared with excitement.
Riley would be out at second base when Ben Higdon grounded into a fielder’s choice at shortstop.
With Higdon on base, Rivers Moffatt advanced him to third on a scorching double to left field before Godwin was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out.
Higdon would make it 4-3, scoring on a wild pitch, advancing each runner on base. The score would become tied as Brandon Dodd grounded out, scoring Moffatt.
“Coach Hobbs did a great job of preparing us for this moment exactly,” Vinyard said. “Most teams would lie down and be like, 'Oh we’re done for,' but we took it as motivation. I think we were all ready for it. They’re a good team, but being down 4-0 was good for us.”
With Godwin on third base, Vinyard hit a fly ball to right field with two outs. On an answered prayer by the Mustangs, the ball dropped to allow Godwin to plate the winning run.
“I love these guys. They knew we weren’t out of it and to fight, fight, fight,” Hobbs said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this group of guys. I can’t describe it. They don’t give up.”
Bennett earned the win on the mound, throwing two scoreless innings and allowing one hit. The righty struck out two in his relief appearance.
Tucker started for McCracken and went four innings against the Purples. The recent graduate allowed three runs on three hits, striking out one.
Cooper Ford and Moffatt appeared in relief. Ford and Moffatt both threw less than an inning. Moffatt allowed two hits and one run, striking out one.
Moffatt (one run, two hits), Godwin (one run, one hit), Dodd (one run, one hit, one RBI), Vinyard (one hit, one RBI), Bennett (one run, two hits, two RBIs), Nate Lang (one hit) and Riley (two hits) collected hits in the win.
With the win, the Mustangs (33-5) advanced to the state quarterfinals where they will face Collins (28-12) on Wednesday at Legends Field in Lexington.
