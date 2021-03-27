The St. Mary Vikings are working overtime to go from basketball-ready to baseball-ready before their season opener against Graves County at home on March 29.
Head coach Chris Haas said the Vikings are having to play catch-up with the basketball season only recently ending.
“We are a bit behind schedule, as our basketball players’ season ended only two weeks ago and these guys are a huge component of our baseball team,” he said. “The kids are working hard and quickly to get into baseball shape.”
Despite being behind schedule, excitement is in the air after having not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The roster for St. Mary is one that has a good combination of upperclassmen and underclassmen. That combination makes for a really good team, Haas said.
“Our baseball team has a good balance of seasoned upperclassmen along with some really good young talent, which will create a healthy competition for playing time,” Haas said. “We will play a fundamentally sound brand of baseball.”
Senior leadership will play a big role in the success of the Vikings this year. Seniors Parker MacCauley, Bryce Haas and Jack Bell, who had a tremendous basketball season, will need to play big roles on the diamond for St. Mary to have success, Haas said.
The last time these seniors got to play baseball was in 2019 as sophomores.
Getting a fast and early start will be key after not having played a game in over a year.
“Coming off a full year of no baseball is difficult, but that doesn’t make our schedule any more challenging,” Haas said. “Our baseball schedule is extremely tough, as two of the best teams in the region are located in our district. Tilghman and McCracken have really good teams, and I enjoy playing good competition, as that is the only way to get better.”
When it comes to the game the Vikings have circled on their calendar as the one they are looking forward to the most, it speaks about the mindset that this team has going into the season.
“The game(s) that has the most meaning to me this season is the Regional Class A Tournament,” Haas said. “We have a great group of kids this year that knows how to compete and play fundamentally sound baseball. St. Mary is hosting this tournament this year, and it would be nice to do well on our home field.”
The Class A Tournament will be on April 12-13.
