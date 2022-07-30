Schools from all across the First Region gathered at the Murray Country Club on Friday to compete in the Murray High Invitational. Wet conditions made for sloppy play early in the morning, resulting in higher than normal scorecards, but golfers found their groove and put on great rounds of golf.
Student-athletes competed at both the team and individual level from both girls and boys sides of competition.
The St. Mary Vikings took home the team victory with a team score of 335. Palmer Sims and Aidan Hahn led the team with team scores of 9-over-par 81, Luke Wilson was close behind at 10-over-par 82, Tyler Mueller carded a 19-over-par 91 and Jack Steward carded 108.
“It was exciting to see our younger guys come up and play with us, they shot great today and we needed all four scores,” Viking senior Palmer said. “Losing Rocco from last season has been tough, but we have two starting young guys and we are excited about their future.”
Murray High finished third as a team in their own invitational with senior Grant Whitaker taking the charge and finishing fourth as an individual at 5-over-par 77. As a team the Tigers shot 355 with the help of Connor McCuiston shooting 17-over-par 89, Ian Dahncke shooting 18-over-par 90 and Tucker Blane carding 27-over-par 99.
McCracken County finished fourth as a team, adding to several other top-4 finishes already this season. On the team side of things for the Mustangs the overall score was 365 with Garrett Dowell leading with 14-over-par 86. Noah Bimey finished at 18-over-par 90, Brently Gregory carded 22-over-par 94, Jack Thompson scored 23-over-par 95 and Michael Daniels finished 24-over-par 96. The Mustangs also had Dallas Vinson, Cannon Ford and Alec Rudy play as individuals, scoring 79, 85 and 83 respectively.
The Paducah Tilghman Tornado finished fifth as a team with a score of 366 and senior Jack Butts led the whole pack to earn medalist honors with a scorecard of 2-over-par 74. Whitson McNeill carded an 82, 10-over-par to be the only other Tilghman golfer to break 100. Gray Edwards carded a 104 and Ford Black finished with 106.
On the solo side of things Graves County freshman Maddux O’Guinn took second place with a scorecard of 3-over-par 75.
For the girls, it was the Lady Tigers who won their home invitational with a team score of 386. Amongst those golfers, Emerson Vaughn and Macy Saylor took the top two solo spots with cards reading 8-over-par 80 and 16-over-par 88 respectively. Jansyn Hays carded a 107, Catherine Kim scored a 111 and Skylar Watson carded a 115 to help out the winning team.
Javen Campbell of Calloway County and Addie Sullivan of Mayfield tied for third place with scores of 17-over-par 89 and Katie Abernathy of Hickman County took fifth place scoring 18-over-par 90.
The Mayfield Lady Cardinals took third place with a score of 399. Sullivan’s 89 led the team, Emily Waldrop followed with a 24-over-par 96, Avery Sullivan carded a 26-over-par 98, and Keety Henson scored 116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.