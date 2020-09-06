In Saturday’s Marshall County Invitational at the Calvert City Country Club, it was the St. Mary Vikings coming away with a one-stroke victory over the Marshall County Marshals, 309-to-310, in a close finish.

The two top golfers, Marshall County’s Camdyn McLeod and St. Mary’s Peyton Purvis, each finished with a 1-under 71 for co-medalist honors.

Scores for the Vikings included Purvis, Rocco Zakutney (78), Palmer Sims (79) and Luke Wilson/Cade Fleming (81), while the Marshals were paced by McLeod and Trey Wall (73).

Individual Leaders

Camdyn McLeod 71

Peyton Purvis 71

Hunter Reynolds 72

Trey Wall 73

James Folz 73

Ty Butts 74

Aaron Munger 74

Grant Broughton 74

Nolan Nofsinger 76

Jackson Hill 76

Jiles Wyatt 77

Kobe Allen 77

Tyler Dew 78

Rocco Zakutney 78

Camden Harris 79

James Soderling 79

Abe Dumes 79

Palmer Sims 79

Garrett Rikel 81

Camryn Beatty 81

Luke Wilson 81

Cade Fleming 81

Gabe Vincent 81

David Jack Morris 82

Greyson Grissom 82

Davis Vessels 82

Micah Smith 82

Addison Whalen 82

Josh Thompson 82

Nick Johnson 82

Braden Whistle 82

Jack Butts 83

Tanner Crouch 83

Ryan Stokes 83

Evan Pyle 84

Haydon Reynolds 84

Preston Futrell 85

AJ Armstrong 85

Tate Scillian 86

Will Binkley 86

Landon Hunt 86

Dawson Lamb 86

Ethan Morgan 87

Grant Whitaker 87

Trey Carr 87

Cooper Fogle 88

Ben Dickerson 88

Houston George 88

Kesean Galbreath 88

Gavin Huff 89

Drake Butler 90

Andrew Riggs 90

Andrew Davis 90

Gage Smiley 90

Jack Epperson 91

Aidan Poston 91

Aidan Hahn 92

Calvin Demps 92

Grayson Coughlin 92

JT Witherspoon 93

Maddux O’Guinn 94

Caleb Ticknor 94

Leland Cross 94

Jonah Morgan 95

Tucker Blane 95

Carlton McCuiston 96

Whitson McNeil 98

Ben LeBuhn 102

Peyton Tool 104

Grant Phillips 105

Micah Koenecke 105

Jace Blue 105

Cameron Duncan 107

Ethan Cole 108

Kyle Crady 110

Brady Hightower 110

Grayson Brewer 114

Harrison Davis 122

Lukin Rodgers 145

Team Leaders

St. Mary 309 (+21)

Marshall County 310 (+22)

Trigg County 312 (+24)

McCracken County 319 (+31)

Daviess County 319 (+31)

Muhlenberg County 322 (+34)

Madisonville-NH 328 (+40)

Hopkinsville 333 (+45)

Marshall County (B) 347 (+59)

Christian County 361 (+73)

Murray 368 (+80)

Paducah Tilghman 368 (+80)

Calloway County 373 (+85)

Henderson County 375 (+87)

Dawson Springs 382 (+94)

Graves County 421 (+133)

Follow Ed Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.

