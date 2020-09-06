In Saturday’s Marshall County Invitational at the Calvert City Country Club, it was the St. Mary Vikings coming away with a one-stroke victory over the Marshall County Marshals, 309-to-310, in a close finish.
The two top golfers, Marshall County’s Camdyn McLeod and St. Mary’s Peyton Purvis, each finished with a 1-under 71 for co-medalist honors.
Scores for the Vikings included Purvis, Rocco Zakutney (78), Palmer Sims (79) and Luke Wilson/Cade Fleming (81), while the Marshals were paced by McLeod and Trey Wall (73).
Individual Leaders
Camdyn McLeod 71
Peyton Purvis 71
Hunter Reynolds 72
Trey Wall 73
James Folz 73
Ty Butts 74
Aaron Munger 74
Grant Broughton 74
Nolan Nofsinger 76
Jackson Hill 76
Jiles Wyatt 77
Kobe Allen 77
Tyler Dew 78
Rocco Zakutney 78
Camden Harris 79
James Soderling 79
Abe Dumes 79
Palmer Sims 79
Garrett Rikel 81
Camryn Beatty 81
Luke Wilson 81
Cade Fleming 81
Gabe Vincent 81
David Jack Morris 82
Greyson Grissom 82
Davis Vessels 82
Micah Smith 82
Addison Whalen 82
Josh Thompson 82
Nick Johnson 82
Braden Whistle 82
Jack Butts 83
Tanner Crouch 83
Ryan Stokes 83
Evan Pyle 84
Haydon Reynolds 84
Preston Futrell 85
AJ Armstrong 85
Tate Scillian 86
Will Binkley 86
Landon Hunt 86
Dawson Lamb 86
Ethan Morgan 87
Grant Whitaker 87
Trey Carr 87
Cooper Fogle 88
Ben Dickerson 88
Houston George 88
Kesean Galbreath 88
Gavin Huff 89
Drake Butler 90
Andrew Riggs 90
Andrew Davis 90
Gage Smiley 90
Jack Epperson 91
Aidan Poston 91
Aidan Hahn 92
Calvin Demps 92
Grayson Coughlin 92
JT Witherspoon 93
Maddux O’Guinn 94
Caleb Ticknor 94
Leland Cross 94
Jonah Morgan 95
Tucker Blane 95
Carlton McCuiston 96
Whitson McNeil 98
Ben LeBuhn 102
Peyton Tool 104
Grant Phillips 105
Micah Koenecke 105
Jace Blue 105
Cameron Duncan 107
Ethan Cole 108
Kyle Crady 110
Brady Hightower 110
Grayson Brewer 114
Harrison Davis 122
Lukin Rodgers 145
Team Leaders
St. Mary 309 (+21)
Marshall County 310 (+22)
Trigg County 312 (+24)
McCracken County 319 (+31)
Daviess County 319 (+31)
Muhlenberg County 322 (+34)
Madisonville-NH 328 (+40)
Hopkinsville 333 (+45)
Marshall County (B) 347 (+59)
Christian County 361 (+73)
Murray 368 (+80)
Paducah Tilghman 368 (+80)
Calloway County 373 (+85)
Henderson County 375 (+87)
Dawson Springs 382 (+94)
Graves County 421 (+133)
Follow Ed Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
