There’s nothing quite like a high school basketball game where the tension is high on the court, the crowds are loud with excitement and the score is within just one point. That’s what took place at St. Mary High School when the Vikings took on the Ballard Memorial Bombers on Friday, Dec. 17. With just over a minute left in the game the Vikings led 41-40 and within that minute there would be four turnovers, two per team. In the end Luke Sims would be sent to the free throw line for a 1-and-1 situation, would knock them both down with .09 seconds left and win the game 43-40.
This was just the middle of a busy few days for the Vikings as they lost to McCracken County Thursday night, beat the Bombers Friday and will host their Christmas Tournament on Saturday.
The Bombers entered the game coming off a big win against Hickman County at home on Tuesday night where they beat the Falcons 72-49.
Both teams stuck near each other throughout the entire game, with the point difference never reaching double digits. At the end of the first quarter the score was all tied up at 13 apiece as Luke Sims nailed the three-pointer to end the quarter.
“It’s nice to win but we did not play very well down the stretch,” St. Mary head coach Chase Denson said. “We are learning as we go, we’ve made a lot of mistakes down the stretch but kudos to our kids for finding a couple of stops and a couple of rebounds late.”
By half time the lead would stand in St. Mary’s favor by just one point, 23-22. Jump to the start of the fourth and it was still anyone’s game with a 30-30 score.
Neither team played superb basketball as turnovers and fouls and simply not being able to finish at the basket would plague both teams. At the 2:46 mark in the final quarter of play the Bombers found themselves up by two, 39-37.
The Vikings got a quick basket, brought the full court pressure and the energy in the room soared through the roof when St. Mary pulled off a steal and quick layup.
Ballard Memorial would have multiple opportunities to bounce back at the free throw line but ultimately struggled, making just 1-4 in the final minute of play.
In the end it came down to free throws on the other end Sims would go to the free throw line with his team up 41-40 and his two successful charity stripe points would be all it would take. The Bombers tried for the Hail Mary full court pass to find the three-pointer but it would bounce off the front of the iron, sending the Bombers home 43-40.
