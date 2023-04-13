For the second year in a row, the St. Mary Vikings have claimed the First Region All “A” Classic title. The contest took place on Wednesday night at Hickman County High School with the Vikings (10-2-1) taking on the Carlisle County Comets (7-7) with an 8-1 final score.
A disciplined St. Mary team got to work early, and scored often. In their eight runs of the night, the Vikings only needed to connect for seven hits. Six walks down the stretch plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the victory.
“I’m really feeling good about these guys,” St. Mary head coach Chris Haas said. “About a week ago we had a bit of a bump in the road. We didn’t play our best game Murray or Ballard in back-to-back games and we had a pretty straight talk with the guys and I couldn’t be more proud of the guys for coming out and making the adjustments to put ourselves in good position for success.”
Brett Haas got the scoring going for the Vikings after he hit a single in the bottom of the first. Landon Durbin would bring him home two batters later on a ground out to plate the run.
St. Mary’s defense would take over from there as Brandon Quigley controlled the mound. Brady Sasseen connected for a double on a fly ball, but that would be the only hit of the inning as a pair of strikeouts and a ground out determined the possession.
The Vikings would be held scoreless in the second but would plate a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.
Sophomore Luke Sims stepped up to the plate and after a first pitch ball connected on a fast ball for a home run over the left field fence. Two outs immediately followed before Landre Smiles singled on a grounder, with Landon Durbin hitting a fly ball and reaching on an error to score Smiles to take the 3-0 lead.
The fourth run came courtesy of a fly ball double from Sims to score Avery Duncan in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Carlisle County found their first and only run in the top of the fifth. Jarren Bruer started the inning with a line drive single, but two straight strikeouts would stall him there for the moment. Kase Kelly would walk to push Bruer to second before a line drive double from Koltyn Perez would bring Bruer home for the 4-1 score.
The remaining four runs would come in the bottom of the sixth inning where the walks came into play. Jackson Willett singled on a pop fly and walks for Sims, Zack Krueger, Haas, Smiles, Durbin and Quigley got the job done.
Haas earned the win from the mound, closing out the final 2.1 innings in relief for Quigley. Haas allowe one hit and struck out six and Quigley allowed four hits, one run, walked one and struck out eight.
For Carlisle, Caysen Mitchell pitched the majority of the game, allowing seven hits, six runs, walked one and struck out three. Perez relieves, allowing two runs and three walks and Ashton Spurr closed out the game walking two.
With the win, the Vikings advance to the All “A” Classic state tournament where a potential busy next few days could await them.
“We still need to minimize our mistakes,” Haas said. “Making the routine plays, taking the extra bases on a passed ball or ball in the dirt. But these kids know the routine. They are a great group of kids that works hard and wants to be better and we are going to keep pushing the envelope and see how far they can go.”
St. Mary: Luke Heath, Landre Smiles, Landon Durbin.
Carlisle County: Jarren Bruer, Caleb Thompson, Brady Sasseen.
Hickman County: Walker McClanahan, Trey Boaz.
Ballard Memorial: Konnor Myatt, Cole Owens.
ST. MARY 8, CARLISLE COUNTY 1
CRLS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1-5-2
STM 1 0 2 1 0 4 X — 8-7-0
2B: SM — L. Sims; CC — B. Sasseen, K. Perez
TB: SM — L. Sims 6, J. Willett 2, L. Smiles 2, B. Haas 1; CC — B. Sasseen 2, K. Perez 2, B. Williams 1, J. Bruer 1, D. Jewell 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.