For the second year in a row, the St. Mary Vikings have claimed the First Region All “A” Classic title. The contest took place on Wednesday night at Hickman County High School with the Vikings (10-2-1) taking on the Carlisle County Comets (7-7) with an 8-1 final score.

A disciplined St. Mary team got to work early, and scored often. In their eight runs of the night, the Vikings only needed to connect for seven hits. Six walks down the stretch plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the victory.

