St. Mary hosted Paducah Tilghman in a pair of district soccer matches on Tuesday night and celebrated their fall sport seniors in the process. The night was successful on all fronts for the home school as both boys and girls teams claimed victory over their district rivals.

The boys got things going to start out the night. St. Mary entered the game looking to maintain dominance over their opponents as they held a seven game win streak over the Blue Tornado. That streak jumped to eight, as the Vikings came out with the 1-0 victory.

