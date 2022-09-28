St. Mary hosted Paducah Tilghman in a pair of district soccer matches on Tuesday night and celebrated their fall sport seniors in the process. The night was successful on all fronts for the home school as both boys and girls teams claimed victory over their district rivals.
The boys got things going to start out the night. St. Mary entered the game looking to maintain dominance over their opponents as they held a seven game win streak over the Blue Tornado. That streak jumped to eight, as the Vikings came out with the 1-0 victory.
Despite the loss, the Blue Tornado came out eager to score first, and hopeful to get the win, as they attacked the net often. The St. Mary defense always seemed to be right where it needed to be though, stopping everything the visitors had to throw at them.
St. Mary goalkeeper Brett Haas, had 16 saves on the night to get the win.
On offense it was Brayden Kloss who scored the lone goal for the Vikings off of a header into an open goal with 23 minutes to go in the game. Tilghman goalkeeper Blain Oliver came out to put pressure on the ball in an attempt to stop the ball, but St. Mary got the better of the interaction, taking the 1-0 lead.
From there it was a defensive battle as Tilghman looked to even out the score, while St. Mary tried to maintain their lead.
That lead was kept for the home team, pushing them to a 1-0 victory and 5-8 record on the season. They will take on Massac County on the road on Wednesday night for their final regular season game before the district tournament, while Tilghman will host their final regular season game on Thursday against Graves County.
The second game of the night got underway after a celebration of the fall sport seniors with the exception the volleyball team.
The Lady Vikings don’t have the same long standing record over the Lady Tornado as their male counterparts do, but they did win the first game against their district rivals earlier this season. That game ended in a 6-0 shutout.
Tuesday night’s game was similar as the Lady Vikings won in a dominant 9-1 final decision, in a physical battle till the end. Multiple yellow cards were handed out to both sides, proving not only the rivalry held between the two schools, but the desire to win both teams displayed.
Katie O’Neill got the scoring going nine minutes into the game for the home team. She found an open goal as Tilghman keeper Jaelynn Carver stepped up to put pressure on the ball.
Tilghman answered with a goal of their own just minutes later when Bailey Faulkner scored off a tipped ball to even the score.
St. Mary wasted no time taking the lead back as they scored twice right after the Tilghman goal. Both goals came courtesy of O’Neill to secure a hat trick and take a 3-1 lead. This ignited the scoring for the home team as Olivia Lorch got in on the scoring action with 21 minutes to go in the opening half.
The Lady Vikings would make it a 5-1 game when Miranda Gartner had her chance at a free kick inside the box. Carver was given a yellow card, forcing her to come out of the net, replaced by Ansley Barks.
Before halftime rolled around, the home team had made it a 6-1 score, the sixth goal coming from a goal by senior Ansley Eck.
St. Mary was able to add three more goals in the second half as the physicality of play continued. Vanessa Becker contributed two of those goals, while O’Neill added a fourth for herself to end the game 9-1.
The Lady Vikings end their regular season with a record of 7-5-1 and will prepare for the district tournament on Saturday. Tilghman will host Graves County for their final regular season game on Thursday.
The First District Tournament will get underway on Saturday with a rematch of these two schools. The girls game will take place at 12 noon at St. Mary High School with the boys to follow at 2 p.m.
