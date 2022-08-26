On Thursday night, the St. Mary Vikings traveled to Paducah Tilghman’s Walter Jetton Soccer Field and left with a doubleheader sweep over the Blue Tornado. The Vikings took home a 4-3 win, while the Lady Vikings shut out the Lady Tornado, 6-0.
Crafty footwork and determination led the Lady Vikings (5-1) to victory with the assistance of sophomore Katie O’Neill and seniors Miranda Gartner, Vanessa Becker, and Ansley Eck’s prowess in running throughout the first half.
Within the first 10 minutes of the 2nd District matchup, O’Neill made it a 1-0 game. Moments later, Becker cruised in the second goal with ease.
Despite senior Olivia Ladd, juniors Fiona Caywood and Weslyn Durfee, and senior Abigail Wurth patrolling the field for Tilghman, the Blue Tornado could not sink in a goal against St. Mary senior keeper Kaitlynn Burrus.
Burrus, who remained stoic at the goal and went down in the match’s second half, collected eight saves at her post during the shutout.
The first half continued to be all Lady Vikings as O’Neill and Gartner pushed St. Mary’s lead to 4-0 with a lot of game left for the Lady Tornado (2-3) to take advantage of despite being down. However, before the ladies completed the half, O’Neill and Eck made it 6-0, which would last for the remainder of the contest.
O’Neill collected three goals and one assist, while Gartner, Becker, and Eck each tallied one goal. Becker finished with three assists, and Eck collected two in the victory.
St. Mary 4, Paducah Tilghman 3
With the Lady Vikings taking the first match, the St. Mary Vikings were ready to compete against a familiar foe. But, like the game beforehand, the Vikings did not waste time getting on the board.
Junior Jackson Willett kicked off the scoring, sailing the ball right out of Tilghman’s sophomore goalkeeper Blain Oliver’s reach on a penalty kick. The St. Mary lead, however, did not last long as Tilghman senior Nathanial Skinner tied it at 1-1.
St. Mary junior Edward O’Neill gave his team a 2-1 lead after fouls were started to be called as aggression and nerves began to show between the two soccer clubs.
Despite St. Mary keeping the lead, sophomore Dawson Black tied at 2-2. But, as time ticked away, St. Mary (1-4) remained determined to get the program’s first win this season, with sophomore Zack Krueger scoring to make it 3-2. The Vikings led 3-2 after the half, but quickly took a 4-2 lead as Edward O’Neill scored his second goal.
Although Paducah Tilghman (2-5) remained strong throughout the night and kept the ball near St. Mary’s goalpost, the Blue Tornado could not get much past sophomore keeper Brett Haas.Haas, who put on a show in the victory, collected 19 saves and only allowed three goals.
Paducah Tilghman freshman Mason Atnip scored the final goal to make it 4-3 as time ticked away, eventually leading to the Viking win.
