CAMPBELLSVILLE – No matter what they tried, St. Mary’s baseball team couldn’t touch Owensboro Catholic’s Grant Parson.
The 6-foot-5 senior threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts, leading the Aces to a 9-0 victory over the Vikings in Saturday’s quarterfinals of the All ‘A’ State Baseball Tournament at Campbellsville High School.
“It was frustrating,” St. Mary coach Chris Haas said. “Parson threw a great ball game tonight. He kept changing speeds. From the get-go, we probably had just one hard hit ball – and it was a line drive to the shortstop. But we failed to put some good at-bats together.”
Parson was a walk away from perfection against the Vikings, giving up a six-pitch free pass to Landon Durbin in the bottom of the second inning.
Aside from that and a few hard hit balls, St. Mary was shut down at the plate.
“He’s really been lights out, but today was even more so,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. “He was around the plate on almost every single pitch, and when you’re throwing as well as him, you’re gonna have to battle to get a hit.”
The Vikings (12-5-1) managed a few solid at-bats against Parson, but none fell in for hits.
Brett Haas hit a frozen-rope line drive leading off the first, but it was right at Catholic shortstop Parker Heistand. In the fifth, Heistand made a nice play roaming to his left to throw out St. Mary’s Jackson Willett and then threw out Austin Duncan on another groundout.
And in the seventh, Parson induced two lazy flyouts to escape with his no-no intact.
“Owensboro Catholic played a tremendous ball game and had great pitching,” Coach Haas said. “They put good at-bats together and put the ball in play with authority on the line. And, you know, we got beat by the better team today.”
After a scoreless first inning, Owensboro Catholic steadily pulled away to advance to Sunday’s semifinals.
The Aces took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Mason Moser. In the third, Deuce Sims connected for a two-run home run to center field that just cleared the leaping attempt by St. Mary’s Luke Sims to make it 3-0.
The Aces scored two runs on a throwing error in the fifth, Parson had an RBI single, Barrett Evans and Heistand worked bases-loaded walks and Houston Flynn drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to make it 9-0 in the sixth.
Coach Haas said the reason Owensboro Catholic had success at the plate was simple.
“They didn’t try to do too much. They read the pitch and they didn’t try to do too much with it,” he said. “They hit the ball where it was pitched, they hit it on a line and they just had good approaches.”
St. Mary was in the small school state tournament for the first time since 2014, when the Vikings lost to Paintsville in the quarterfinals.
And though this trip ended in the same round, Haas said his players have nothing to hang their heads about.
“I’m proud of this group,” he said. “They’ve worked hard all year and they’ve played good baseball and they have improved as the season has gone on. We’re gonna go back to work on some more things and continue to progress. We’ve got a lot to accomplish before the end of the season.”
