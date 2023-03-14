Vikings

The St. Mary Vikings prep for 2023 season and get rolling with a 19-0 season opener against Fulton City on Monday.

 JARED JENSEN | The Sun

As the 2023 high school baseball season opened on Monday and the spring weather rolls in, one team to keep an eye on throughout the course of the season is the St. Mary Vikings. They are coming off a 15-8 season, and kicked off the season with a dominant 19-0 win over Fulton City.

The opening win took just an inning and a half, as the Vikings scored all 19 of their runs in the opening inning. Luke Sims rounded the mound for three runs and tallied four RBIs. Landre Smiles, Landon Durbin, Avery Duncan, Brandon Quigley Austin Duncan and Zack Krueger all tallied two runs a piece

