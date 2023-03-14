As the 2023 high school baseball season opened on Monday and the spring weather rolls in, one team to keep an eye on throughout the course of the season is the St. Mary Vikings. They are coming off a 15-8 season, and kicked off the season with a dominant 19-0 win over Fulton City.
The opening win took just an inning and a half, as the Vikings scored all 19 of their runs in the opening inning. Luke Sims rounded the mound for three runs and tallied four RBIs. Landre Smiles, Landon Durbin, Avery Duncan, Brandon Quigley Austin Duncan and Zack Krueger all tallied two runs a piece
“We are returning eight position players and a majority of our pitching,” Haas said about the young team.
One of these players is his son Brett Haas, who led the team in hits and RBIs a season ago. Landon Durbin, another returning player, looks to improve even more after achieving a batting average of .442 last year.
As for what the team wants to accomplish this season, they have several goals.
“Our goals are to defend the All “A” Regional title and to find a way to get back to the regional tournament while competing in an extremely talented Second District.”
St. Mary defeated Ballard County, Murray and Hickman County last year to clinch the All “A” tournament win. The Second District is loaded with talent. McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, and St. Mary all look to improve on their previous season, while Community Christian Academy is returning as a program this year to play for the first time since 2018.
