For the fifth consecutive year, the St. Mary Vikings have won the First Region All “A” Classic boys golf title. The tournament was held Monday morning at Drake Creek Golf Club after being delayed from the originally scheduled date of last Friday due to the excessive heat index.
Teams including Ballard Memorial, Christian Fellowship, Hickman County, Carlisle County, Murray and Mayfield joined the Vikings in the boys field, while Murray and Mayfield fielded full teams for girls competition.
“I honestly just wanted to come out here and play as good as I could for my team,” St. Mary’s Aidan Hahn said. “I mean, first and foremost we wanted to win as a team. Going to state as a team is one of the most fun things we get to do, so I really just wanted to do that.”
The Vikings shot a combined 337 with Hahn leading the way with a 4-over-par 76, which was also the lowest score from the boys field. Luke Wilson followed with a 5-over-par 77, Tyler Mueller shot a 14-over-par 86, Jack Stewart shot a 98 and Liam Stewart shot a 109.
Joining the Vikings as state qualifiers as individuals is Carlisle County’s Zack Grogan and Mayfield’s Owen Byrd who carded rounds of 5-over-par 77 and 8-over-par 80 respectively.
On the girls side of play it was the Murray Lady Tigers who claimed the crown with a team score of 368. Additionally, Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson scored the lowest round out of anyone on the course, shooting 1-under-par 71. Hickman County’s Katie Abernathy joined Glisson as an individual qualifier with an 8-over-par 80.
Emerson Vaughn led the Lady Tigers with a 10-over-par 82, Macy Saylor followed with a 13-over-par 85, Jansyn Hayes shot a 98, Grey Martin scored 103 and Riley Morris shot 123.
The Vikings and Lady Tigers along with Grogan, Byrd, Glisson and Abernathy all advance to the All “A” Classic state tournament which will be held on September 9 in Richmond, KY.
Kiley Walker — Carlisle County: 122
Addison Stringer — Community Christian Academy: 110
Lilly Brown — Community Christian Academy: 117
Christian Fellowship: 452
Caleb Thompson — Carlisle County: 92
Bryson Houser — Community Christian: 98
Ashton Rodgers — Mayfield: 95
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.