With baseball season just days away, the St. Mary Vikings look ahead to a promising season coming off of a 19-9 season last year. They finished third in the RPI standings behind fellow Second District opponents McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman, proving just how talented and tough the Second District is.
The Vikings were named the runners-up last year in the district championship, falling to the Mustangs, as well as runners-up in the region championship also falling to McCracken. And as they look ahead at what’s to come and the talent that they are bringing back, they hope to come out of those two games with different results.
“We always have the goal of winning the Class “A” tournament,” St. Mary head coach Chris Haas said. “But our real goal is down the stretch in the district tournament and making it to the region tournament, which was a big accomplishment for our team last year, being runners-up in the district and the region.”
While the Vikings lost six players to graduation last year, Haas points out that a lot of his leading hitters and pitchers are still here. Landon Durbin and Cade Fleming come into this season holding two of the best batting averages on the team at .441 and .381 respectively. And while two of their main pitchers have moved on from high school in Michael Lurtz and Parker MacCauley, Haas believes Brandon Quigley and Luke Heath will fill that role just fine.
“Luke is a junior and he led our team in ERA last year with a 2.60 ERA and he had a lot of quality starts last year,” Haas said. “And Brandon pitched in a lot of our games in the district and region tournament down the stretch so a lot of the core part of our team is back.”
Now St. Mary isn’t the biggest school in the region by a long shot, but coach Haas believes what they lack in student body, they make up for in athletic talent and spirit.
“St. Mary, while we are a small school, we have a long history of being very successful in baseball,” Haas said.
He played four years of baseball at St. Mary in his high school days under his father as head coach where they won the district title three out of the four years and played in the regional championship all four years, winning it once.
The Vikings look to get back to those district winning ways this year. Of course, being in arguably the most competitive district in the First Region means winning that district title won’t come easy, but they are up for the challenge.
St. Mary’s season officially gets under way on Thursday, March 17 when they head to Fulton City to take on the Bulldogs.
Their first home game will be the following day, Friday, March 18 when they play host to Hickman County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.