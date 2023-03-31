While Thursday kicked off opening day for Major League Baseball teams across the country, high school baseball continued strong. An exciting game between the St. Mary Vikings and Calloway County Lakers in particular made for a good night of baseball.

A pair of homers and a late rally for the Vikings propelled the home team from behind to get the 18-8 run-rule win. Brandon Quigley and Brett Haas contributed those home runs for St. Mary. Quigley’s came in the bottom of the second inning for a single run, while the homer from Haas scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

