While Thursday kicked off opening day for Major League Baseball teams across the country, high school baseball continued strong. An exciting game between the St. Mary Vikings and Calloway County Lakers in particular made for a good night of baseball.
A pair of homers and a late rally for the Vikings propelled the home team from behind to get the 18-8 run-rule win. Brandon Quigley and Brett Haas contributed those home runs for St. Mary. Quigley’s came in the bottom of the second inning for a single run, while the homer from Haas scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Despite the Viking win, it was Calloway County who struck first and often early on. A 6-run first inning for the Lakers made an early statement, with four of those runs coming off of walks.
“We gave up several walks and had a missed Que or two, but our guys battled,” St. Mary head coach Chris Haas said. “Brandon Quigley came in and gave us five solid innings and I just couldn’t be more proud of our team for sticking with it.”
Along with the homer, Quigley pitched five of the six innings in relief. He allowed just four hits, two runs, one walk and struck out six on a 66-44 pitch-strike tally.
St. Mary got on the board in the bottom of the first courtesy of Landre Smiles who hit a line drive single to center field to bring home Haas. Calloway would answer right back with a line drive single from Conner Lockhart to score Braden Pingel, but that would be all, putting the Lakers up 7-1 heading into the bottom of the second.
Quigley’s homer would make it a 7-2 ballgame and start consistent scoring momentum throughout the rest of the innings.
Four runs in the bottom of the third made it an 8-6 game to put the Vikings right back in play.
The game was capitalized on in the bottom of the fourth inning when St. Mary went on a 9-run scoring spree. Runs from Landon Durbin, Smiles, Avry Duncan, Zack Krueger and Quigley all helped the Vikings to an 11-8 lead. Haas put the exclamation point on the inning when his homer over the left field fence brought home Luke Heath and Austin Duncan, making it a 14-8 score.
St. Mary would have one more in them before the inning was called, the final coming from a double courtesy of Durbin to score Luke Sims for the 15-8 score.
“We are thrilled with the crew that we’ve got on the field, we’ve just got to minimize the mistakes that we make,” Haas said. “That’s where we’ve had success before. If we can keep from beating ourselves and make the routine plays that will always give us the opportunity to put a W on the board.”
Those errors were minimized on Thursday night as St. Mary committed just two errors and the Lakers coming one.
A double from Haas in the bottom of the fifth scored Heath for the 17th run and a single from Quigley scored Duncan for the 18th and the 10-run rule closer.
The win puts St. Mary at 5-2 on the season, while Calloway County drops to 3-4. The Vikings will spend their spring break close to home, playing Livingston Central, Ballard Memorial and Graves County all next week, while Calloway does the same, taking on Caldwell County, Hickman County, Apollo, Mayfield, and Ballard Memorial.
ST. MARY 18, CALLOWAY COUNTY 8
STM: 1 1 4 9 2 1 X — 18-18-2
CC: 6 1 1 0 0 0 X — 8-4-1
2B: STM — B. Haas, L. Durbin; CC — B. Pingel, C. McDaniel.
HR: STM — B. Quigley, B. Haas; CC — P. Hycock.
TB: STM — B. Haas 7, B. Quigley 6, L. Heath 3, L. Smiles 3, L. Durbin 2, J. Willett 2, A. Duncan 2, L. Sims 1; CC — P. Hycock 4, B. Pingel 2, C. McDaniel 2, C. Lockhart 1.
