The St. Mary Vikings hosted the visiting Livingston Central Cardinals at home on Friday night with dropping temperatures and windy conditions. After fighting until the final out, the Vikings earned a 9-8 win in 10 innings.
Despite the outcome, the night kicked off with Livingston Central’s Daniel Ramage scoring as Drew Barrow hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the Vikings. On the same error, Ethan Ramage scored as well. Then, with Avery Zaim left in scoring position, St. Mary collected the third out.wwalk and later scored as Avry Duncan grounded out, making it a 2-1 ballgame. Landon Durbin was left stranded at third base as Landre Smiles became the Cardinals’ third out.
Livingston Central did not waste any time in the second inning as Jackson Duncan walked. The next batter, Drew Hosick, reached on an error at first base that allowed Duncan to move to third base. Then, a single by Luke Vinson allowed Duncan to score, making it a 3-1 game. The scoring continued as Daniel Ramage singled to center field, scoring Hosick.
By the bottom of the third inning, St. Mary snagged one more run as Cade Fleming scored on a ground out by Durbin to make it 4-2. The score remained until the bottom of the fifth when Avry Duncan reached on an error and allowed Luke Heath to score. Durbin, who was the tying run at the time, was thrown out, advancing to home for the third out.
The Cardinals added to their lead in the top of the sixth inning, making it 6-3. The fifth run came when Vinson singled to center field, scoring Carson Binford. Then, Hosick stole home as Daniel Ramage batted to make it 6-3. Although Livingston Central had a three-run lead, things soon began to favor the Vikings going into the bottom half of the inning.
With two outs, the Vikings had three hits in a row, which resulted in Brandon Quigley scoring and making it a 6-4 on a Jackson Willett single. Then, Fleming singled, scoring Zack Krueger, inching closer to Livingston’s lead.
A double by Haas tied it up as Heath crossed the plate.
However, St. Mary failed to produce a hit to score the runner with the winning run left on base.
It would be the 10th inning when Livingston Central took another lead, making it 8-6.
On a wild pitch, Binford scored, and Duncan advanced to third base. Hosick, at the plate, grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Duncan with the victory in view.
But St. Mary was not done as they returned to the dugout of the home half of the inning. First, Austin Duncan kicked off the rally with a single to left field. Then, Quigley drew the walk, and Heath reached on an error to load the bases with nobody outs.
A single by Willett allowed Krueger to score, making it 7-8 with still no outs in the inning. Another single by Fleming tied the game, allowing Quigley to score with bases still loaded. Despite a strikeout of Haas, the Vikings continued to charge. Durbin worked his final at-bat of the night, drawing his fifth walk in the game to earn the victory.
St. Mary 9, Livingston Central 8 (10 innings)
Central 2-2-0 0-0-2 0-0-0 2—8-7-2
St. Mary 1-0-1 0-1 3 0-0-0 3—9-11-7
WP: C Cobb; LP: D Ramage
2B: SM — J Willett, B Haas
TB: LCHS — D Ramage 2, E Ramage 2, L Vinson 2, D Barrow 1; SM — J Willett 4, C Fleming 3, B Haas 2, A Duncan 1, B Quigley 1, J Muiter 1, A Duncan 1
RECORDS: Livingston Central (5-9); St. Mary (7-2)
