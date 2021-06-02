There are moments in baseball that teams will never forget.
For the 2021 St. Mary Vikings, their 6-2 win over 12th-ranked Paducah Tilghman in Monday’s Second District Tournament semifinal game is a moment now etched in time for the private school’s baseball program.
The Vikings are returning to regional postseason play for the first time since 2014 when most of St. Mary’s roster was still in the early stages of learning the game.
“It’s a big win for our kids and our program,” head coach Chris Haas told The Sun. “It’s special to me because, you know, for the seniors, I’ve coached them since they were four years old in T-ball. We have a good, good nucleus of senior leadership, but we also have a lot of young talent to go along with it.”
With seniors Jack Bell, Bryce Haas, Drew Haas, Colin Hrdlicka, Michael Lurtz and Parker MacCauley leading the way, their commitment to the game and leadership skills taught their younger teammates what it means to be a Viking.
“I’m really proud of the way our team played against Tilghman,” Lurtz said. “Our coaches prepared us extremely well, and we knew we could win going into the game. This win gives us a lot of confidence moving forward into the regional tournament, and I’m really excited to see what we can do.”
It was Lurtz who played a vital role in keeping Paducah Tilghman from taking the lead. The crafty righty only allowed two hits and one run in four innings of work on the mound in the semifinal game. During his appearance, he struck out three of the 16 batters he faced.
While Lurtz did not touch the mound in the second game of the night, he remained stoic at second base and collected one of St. Mary’s four hits against McCracken County during the championship game.
“We came into that game as an underdog, and we like that. We love playing as the underdog,” MacCauley said. “As a team, we knew we were going to go out and compete, and that’s what we did. We’ve got a lot of better as the season has progressed, and I think that showed.”
MacCauley started the game at second base and appeared on the mound in relief of Lurtz for three innings. He recorded the last nine outs of the game and earned the save for St. Mary while striking out four.
“We knew this group of guys was special, and it was a goal of ours from the beginning of the season to make the regional tournament,” MacCauley said. “We’re excited about the win, but we also feel we can go and make a run in the tournament, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. Whenever we’re playing well, we feel we’re a good team, and we’re going to continue to play how we can and see where it takes us.”
MacCauley went 2-for-4 against Tilghman and collected one hit in the loss against the Mustangs.
“The kids have worked hard all year and done everything that I’ve asked them to do when they are there,” Haas said. “They’re playing good baseball right now and at the right time.”
In the semifinal game, the Vikings held their own against a team that previously had St. Mary’s number in postseason play since 2015.
Fellow recent graduate Bryce Haas shared MacCauley’s sentiment on being the underdog while sharing the Second District with McCracken and Tilghman.
“The whole team top to bottom believed we could knock them off,” Bryce Haas said. “We love being the underdog. We have a lot of senior leadership and great coaches that prepared us all year for this moment. We had a feeling Tilghman would overlook us a little bit, and we had great pitching from Michael and Parker. It was truly a moment I will never forget.”
Bryce Haas collected two of St. Mary’s eight hits in the win against Tilghman, going 2-for-4 at the plate with one RBI.
Against McCracken, he earned one walk and collected a hit.
“I felt like we had a good game plan going in (against Tilghman), and the kids did a great job — the pitchers throwing strikes, and the defense did their job of playing solid defense,” Haas said. “Paducah Tilghman is a tremendous ballclub, and Tremayne Donald does a good, good job coaching his team and to beat a team that’s ranked in the state, that’s something that we’re proud of.”
Offensively, Landon Durbin pushed his team to victory over the Blue Tornado by going 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
The offensive powerhouse touched base six times in the win and was only a single and home run shy of the cycle.
“(Last night) was a big win for us,” Durbin told The Sun on Tuesday. “We hit the ball well and pieced together hits when we needed them. Mike and Parker pitched a heck of a game. We’re very excited to be able to play regional tournament baseball.
“This is the first time our school has had this opportunity since 2014. The coaches made sure we had a very good game plan coming into the game, which led to our success.”
In the second game, Durbin walked three times and scored one of the two runs against McCracken.
“St. Mary has a long history of good baseball. It’s got a tremendous baseball tradition going back through the years,” Haas said. “I’m proud to have been an alum that played there and had success, and my dad was a coach while I was in St. Mary for all four years.”
Coach Haas’s love for the Vikings stems back to his days as a Viking with his father, heading them to victory and following his father’s footsteps by coaching his sons, Bryce and Brett, along with his nephew, Drew Haas.
“And, you know, I’m glad that I’m in a position to give back and coach these kids,” Haas said. “Continuing the tradition of a baseball history that’s well-rooted.”
The Vikings fell 12-2 to McCracken County in Monday’s Second District championship game and will learn their fate at the First Region Tournament draw on Wednesday.
The regional tournament will be played at McCracken County High School starting on Saturday.
