How do you rebound from your first loss of the season?
If you’re the St. Mary Vikings, you put up 16 runs on 14 hits.
On a clear and breezy night at Mayfield High School, the Vikings clobbered their way to a 16-3 win over the Cardinals.
Senior right-handed pitcher Parker MacCauley picked up the win, tossing four innings of four hit, three run ball, fanning eight batters and walking three.
Control was a hurdle MacCauley struggled to get over early on as walks and hit batters helped keep the Cardinals within striking distance after one inning of action.
After stranding the bases loaded to finish the second, MacCauley and the Vikings settled in and finished strong.
Six players recorded multiple RBI nights as junior center fielder Cade Fleming went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBI’s and freshman first baseman Landon Durbin went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBI’s.
Freshman right-hander Zach Darnall got the nod for the Cardinals and returned a solid start despite his team’s defensive woes.
Just five days removed from a 10 error game against Hickman County in the All “A” Classic regional tournament, the Cardinals recorded seven errors in five innings against the Vikings.
On a day that saw just a few bright spots for the Redbirds, Darnall and junior shortstop Ben Gloyd supplied the shine.
Gloyd went 1-for-3 with one run thanks to a first inning double while Darnall went 2-for-2 with two singles and one RBI.
Vikings sophomore right-hander Cade Cobb polished off the win with a one-two-three bottom of the fifth as the Vikings moved to 6-1 on the season.
St. Mary will be back in action tonight as they host the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado at 5:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.