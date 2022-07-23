The St. Mary Vikings soccer team will have a new face at the helm of the Viking ship this season. Julio Meyers was named as the Vikings new head coach this off-season in replacement of Jesus Espinoza.
This will be the first head coaching position at the high school level for Meyers, although coaching high school sports isn’t foreign to him. He has been an assistant coach for several sports across western Kentucky and coached soccer at the rec level.
Last season’s Vikings put up a 9-8-0 campaign under Espinoza and Meyers hopes to continue to boast a .500 record or better this upcoming season.
“Anything I coach, I want at least a .500 record,” Meyers said. “With this being my first year and me being a new coach and having to learn the team and their talents and their positions, it’s going to be a challenge, but I’m excited for this year.”
St. Mary lost five players to graduation from this season to last, and with that went 15 of the teams 33 goals scored. Cade Fleming was a big contributor to those goals scored, but upcoming junior Aidan Hrdlicka secured the second most goals scored on the season with five to go along with three assists. As just a junior, Coach Meyers expects big things out of him along with the rest of the team. This seasons roster will boast just one senior, Daniel Willett. He posed a threat on the defensive side of the ball that made it difficult for many of his opponents to get the ball anywhere near the box, let alone the net. As the lone senior, Meyers will look to him for team leadership throughout the season.
Coach Meyers emphasized his excitement for him and his team to learn and grow together this season. He admits the difference between coaching rec league soccer and high school soccer has its challenges but says he’s excited for the task.
“I just look forward to helping these guys improve in the terminology of the sport and with myself as well and just learn the sport in a little bit of a different way,” Meyers said.
The Vikings season will kick off on Monday, Aug. 8 with a trip across town to McCracken County and will host their first home game the following Monday, Aug. 15 taking on Graves County.
