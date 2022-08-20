The First Region All “A” Classic brought smaller schools and their golf teams to Drake Creek Golf Club on Friday morning to compete at a chance to compete in the All “A” State Championship.

A total of seven boys team and two girls teams competed for the one team spot on both sides with St. Mary coming out victorious on the boys side of play and Murray winning the girls side.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In