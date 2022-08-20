The First Region All “A” Classic brought smaller schools and their golf teams to Drake Creek Golf Club on Friday morning to compete at a chance to compete in the All “A” State Championship.
A total of seven boys team and two girls teams competed for the one team spot on both sides with St. Mary coming out victorious on the boys side of play and Murray winning the girls side.
This will be the fourth straight state appearance for the Vikings as they qualified with a team score of 331. Aidan Hahn led the team with a score of 78, Palmer Sims and Luke Wilson both shot 84, Tyler Mueller shot 85 and Jack Stewart shot a 113.
The Lady Tigers shot a 370 as a team to advance with Emerson Vaughn leading the way with a scorecard reading 77. Macy Saylor followed with a 91, Catherine Kim shot a 100, Jansyn Hays shot a 102 and Amelia Johnson shot 112.
Two individuals not from the winning team also advanced from both sides of the field. Hayden Engler of Christian Fellowship held the best score of the day amongst all of the boys with a score of 76 to claim one of those individual spots. Carlisle County’s Zack Grogan secured the other spot with a scorecard of 79.
On the girls side, Madison Glisson of Ballard Memorial secured one spot with a score of 73. This is her first year in the All “A” as she transferred from McCracken County to Ballard Memorial over the summer. The other solo spot was secured by St. Mary’s Ellie Roof who shot a 79 to qualify for her fourth straight All “A” State appearance.
