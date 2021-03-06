The St. Mary boys basketball team entered Friday on a hot streak. A tough game at Marshall County awaited the Vikings that night, but they’re a confident group coming off four straight victories.
“Confidence goes a long way, and when you’re winning games, you start feeling more confident,” Vikings head coach Chase Denson told The Sun on Friday afternoon as his team prepared for the trip to Draffenville.
It wasn’t that long ago that the Vikings were mired in a seven-game losing streak. They lost four games from Jan. 23-29 and were then forced into a two-week COVID-induced pause.
“It was difficult,” Denson said of his team being sidelined. “You feel bad for those kids who put in a lot of work in the offseason, and then to have a long pause, it’s frustrating. But we’re not the only team that went through it. It was just the hand we were dealt.”
Out of the break, the Vikings proceeded to lose three straight games. Two of those losses — to Hickman County and Trigg County — were by a combined six points.
“We came back (after the pause), and we just weren’t very good offensively or defensively. Our shots weren’t falling, and we weren’t guarding like we were used to guarding,” Denson said. “But then we found our rhythm again and started playing better defensively, and our shots started to fall.”
That turnaround began with the Vikings’ 69-46 win at Community Christian Academy. They lost their next game, 53-45 at Calloway County, but rattled off four straight victories afterwards.
Senior Parker MacCauley scored 25 points to go with 16 from senior Bryce Haas in leading St. Mary to a 62-48 win over Carlisle County. MacCauley, the team’s leading scorer at 18.1 points per game, missed the next two contests, but his teammates picked up the slack for wins of 58-49 at Hickman County and 66-31 at Ballard Memorial. Denson came away especially proud of the victory over Hickman County.
“We were shorthanded, and that was a team that had already beaten us on our home court,” he said. “We went down there without Parker, who’s a big piece of what we do, and we were also without Daniel Willett, who’s a rotational player for us that plays a lot of minutes. So I was really proud of our guys stepping up. It was a total team effort for us to pull that win out.”
Junior Cade Fleming and senior Jack Bell led the way against Hickman County with 21 and 19 points, respectively. And Fleming stepped up yet again with 28 points against Ballard, while senior Michael Lurtz (11 points) and Haas (10) also scored in double figures.
MacCauley returned in a 69-54 home win over Livingston Central but was held to seven points as Haas (20 points), Bell (12) and Lurtz (12) led the Vikings to victory.
“We’re having different guys step up on different nights,” Denson said. “In the Hickman game, Jack Bell was huge. He hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for us when we were without Parker, so he really stepped up when we needed him. In the Ballard game, Cade Fleming had 28 points, and he was excellent. And against Livingston, Bryce Haas really stepped up.”
Fleming and Haas shined brightest during that four-game stretch, averaging 14.8 and 13.5 points per game, respectively.
Denson described Fleming as “an awesome kid” who “works really hard on his game.”
“He has stretches where he’s the best player in the gym on some given days,” Denson said. “With him, it’s about getting him to attack and not settle for jump shots, and he’s starting to do that. When he attacks the rim, good things happen for us. He’s also a really good defender. He does a lot of good things for us.”
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Haas, meanwhile, has proven difficult for other teams to defend in the post from his center position.
“There aren’t too many kids that can match him physically, and he’s finishing a lot better at the rim,” Denson said. “He’s out there just having fun. He’s a great kid who just loves to compete, and he’s been playing really well. And when plays well, we can play inside-out, and that definitely helps us on the offensive side of things.”
Denson added that Lurtz has been doing “a great job” running the team from his point guard position.
“He handles the ball for us for 30 to 32 minutes a night against extreme pressure,” he said. “The difference in him from last year is that he can really stretch the floor and make the 3-point shot this year, which has helped us a lot.”
The Vikings’ four-game win streak had them sitting at 10-11 on the season going into Friday’s game at Marshall County. After hosting Ballard Memorial on Saturday afternoon, they’ll close out the regular season with road games at Livingston Central on Monday and Trigg County on Tuesday before returning home to face Fulton County on Thursday.
“We’re playing good basketball right now, and we’re trying to play a lot of games to keep that rhythm going,” Denson said. “It’s a good stretch for us leading into district play next weekend.”
