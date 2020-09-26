In what served as a two-week rain delay, St. Mary finally got to compete in the All “A” State Championship as the First Region’s All “A” boys golf representative on Friday at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond.
And the Vikings didn’t disappoint — coming away as runner-up behind champion St. Henry with a 21-over 309.
Peyton Purvis led the Vikings with a 2-over 74, erasing a triple-bogey on the par-4 No. 1 behind birdies on No. 2, No. 4 and No. 9.
Behind him, Rocco Zakutney fired a 75, Palmer Sims notched a 79 and Cade Fleming shot an 81 — in what coach Kurt Averill noted was a round with “little-to-no preparation.”
“We left right after school on Thursday and came up here,” he said. “No practice round. Just had to get up and get to it.”
So, the Vikings did.
Less than 72 hours away from the First Region Boys Golf Championship — set for Murray Country Club on Monday — Averill added it was nice, and important, to get in such a competitive round of golf before the real battle begins at the start of next week.
And especially against the Crusaders from Erlanger, who just a week ago finished ninth out of 15 top teams to qualify for the 2nd Annual All-State Boys Championship held at the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington.
“Being this close to Monday, I’d have to think this gives us some sort of confidence for the run,” Averill added.
Purvis wasn’t the only one to trip up a little out of the gate, as Zakutney, Sims and Fleming all bogeyed or worse on No. 1.
From there, however, came stability (and maybe even “some anger,” Averill laughed), as Purvis, Zakutney, Sims and Fleming all shot 39 or better on the first nine holes.
“I just think they settled down,” Averill said. “That first hole wasn’t that difficult. But there was some rough around the green that wasn’t what we were used to back home. And the greens had a little bit more bounce to them.”
Luke Wilson finished as St. Mary’s No. 5, firing an 11-over 83 with birdies on No. 7 and No. 16.
The Vikings will try to get a practice round in at the Murray Country Club this weekend before Monday’s bout with the rest of the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.