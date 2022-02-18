St. Mary played host to the Christian Fellowship Eagles on Thursday, Feb. 17 as their final game of the regular season. It was a hard fought battle all the way to the buzzer, but the Eagles came out on top 57-56.
Despite the loss, the Vikings do have something to be proud of. They end the season with a 15-14 record, their first winning record since the 2013-14 season when the went 22-10.
CFS came out strong to start the game looking to catch the home team off guard as they had won their five games. The defensive pressure that the Eagles displayed resulted in quick hands getting steals and getting to the basket. When shots weren’t falling, they were working and getting the offensive rebounds to get the second chance points.
St. Mary kept their cool in the first quarter, staying close to the Eagles and ending the first eight minutes of play down three, 13-10.
It would be the Eagles who come out hot again to start the second quarter, going on an 7-0 run to bump the deficit to 10 points. Every time the Vikings would seem to find their rhythm and put some points on the board the Eagles defense would push a little harder the next play to make sure their opponents didn’t score again.
CFS led by as much as 13 points before the half came to an end thanks to the hot hands of Elijah Grigg and Isaac Hovekamp from behind the arc. The duo combined for 16 points in the second quarter and three 3-pointers between the two of them. The half came to and end with the Eagles up 31-21.
Whatever was said in Vikings locker room at the half did the trick, as the home team came out with added energy specifically on the defensive side of the ball. They put pressure on the ball from the inbound pass and forced turnovers on their own side of the court to get easy buckets.
Despite the added energy, when the Eagles were able to get the ball down court, more often than not they put the ball in the hole. When the Vikings ran their offensive sets they struggled finishing. They would cut the deficit to just five points at the 35-30 mark but the CFS offense continued and impressive shooting performance to end the quarter up 10, 45-35.
Again the Vikings defense started strong, forcing turnovers and getting the ball in the hole before the Eagles could even get close to half court. They went on a 7-0 run to get within just two points of the Eagles and that would be the case the rest of the way.
St. Mary put up 21 points in the final eight minutes of play thanks to seven point performances from Cade Fleming and Daniel Willett.
Unfortunately for the Vikings they could never bridge the gap and take the lead. At the 1:15 mark the Eagles led 54-53, forcing the Vikings to foul in hopes their opponents would miss their free throws and have a chance to take the lead.
They had no such luck as the Eagles sank their free throws. Fleming had one last look and was able to sink a deep three just before the buzzer but it wouldn’t be enough and the buzzer would sound 57-56 in favor of the Eagles.
Fleming led all scores with 20 points, Willett added 17,
Luke Sims put up 14, Brett Haas had three and Owen Mikel had two.
CFS was led by Andrew Dunning with 18 points, Hovekamp had 15, E. Grigg added 11, Luke Grigg put up 10 and Bryce Cary had three.
The Vikings will host the Second District Tournament Saturday, Feb. 19, Monday, Feb. 21 and Tuesday Feb. 22. They play McCracken County (23-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
CFS will close out their regular season with a home game against Livingston Central before the Third District Tournament on Saturday. They will face off against Murray at 5 p.m. at Calloway County High School.
