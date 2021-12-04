Hickman County took to the road to St. Mary where the Vikings held their home opener for the 2021-22 season. The Vikings are coming off a hard 49-46 loss to Carlisle County on the road while the Falcons now have their second win of the season. The home opener came down to the final seconds of play with a shot at the buzzer which wouldn’t fall and the Falcons pulled out on top 52-51.
St. Mary started with a tough full court press, trying to force early dominance and fluster the Falcons offense. This played to their advantage for a bit before Hickman County found their rhythm to break down the press and get easy buckets under the basket. The Viking offense kept things alive with a pair of three pointers from Palmer Sims to go with a bucket from deep courtesy of Cade Flemming.
By the end of the first quarter the score was all tied up at 13.
The second quarter was where Kelen Johnson took control and put up 10 points including a shot from behind the arc and a basket from the charity stripe. Johnson finished the night leading both teams with 23 points. Daniel Willett found his rhythm in the second quarter as well after getting a bucket in the first quarter; he put up six points in the second as part of his 18 point night.
Going into the locker room for half time the visiting Falcons led 28-24.
St. Mary found their groove again to start off coming out of half time thanks again to Willett who put up another six points and Flemming who added four. Their quick paced offense turned sloppy as the third quarter wound down resulting in costly turnovers and fast break points for the Falcons and the 43-37 lead going into the final quarter of play.
Jump to a minute left to play and Flemming stepped up to the free throw line, knocked down both and tied the game at 49.
The Falcons answered back but the Vikings kept the intensity after the Flemming free throws. St. Mary came down hastily, but maybe a little too hastily as they missed the shot, but stayed focused to get the ball back under the basket and Willett would put it back up and in to take the 51-50 lead with 24.3 seconds left.
Flemming put up six points in the final quarter of play, with two successful trips to the charity strip for four of those points.
Ultimately, it was Johnson who got the Falcons back on top with an easy layup at the 15 second mark forcing the Vikings to call a timeout with 11.3 seconds left in an attempt to draw up the perfect play.
Hickman County held their ground as St. Mary was forced to throw up an off balance three pointer right before the buzzer which was tipped up at the buzzer but couldn’t fall.
The Vikings now hold a record of 1-2 as they prepare to hit the road to take on Ft. Campbell on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Hickman County will play Paducah Tilghman the same night at Paducah as the Falcons look to keep their perfect 2-0 record.
