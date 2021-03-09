SMITHLAND — After a struggling first quarter, the St. Mary Vikings came back to defeat the Livingston Central Cardinals 67-54 on Monday night.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter, thanks to their 3-point shooting.
“They had a bunch of shots go in early which they were just wide-open threes that were good shots for them,” St. Mary head coach Chase Denson said.
Livingston’s Logan Wring had eight of his 10 points in the first quarter, which closed with the Cardinals up 18-7.
“We start off strong all the time but after the first five minutes everybody starts to get tied down, and then when we get tired we got to slow down, we can’t go get stressed,” Wring said.
The Vikings offense came to life in the second frame. The defense came out and pressed the Cardinals and turned them over in the second quarter.
Junior Cade Fleming, who had no points in the first quarter, led St. Mary in the second quarter with nine points, as the Vikings cut the lead to three at intermission.
The press was the deciding factor in the second half. It seemed to have worn down the Cardinals later in the half.
Despite having to go through the full-court press, senior John Barnes for Livingston Central found his offense in the second half and had timely 3-point shots in the third quarter that kept the Cardinals in the game.
“Our third quarters are usually flat,” Barnes said. “We need to focus on not coming out flat so, we just gotta get better with that.”
Going into the final frame the Vikings had taken the lead, 45-41.
The fourth was a mixture of the full-court press and the play of Fleming that sealed the game for the Vikings.
Fleming finished the night with 23 points in only three quarters in the win.
“Once I start to hit a couple of shots I’m feeling good, man,” Fleming said. “I’ll pass it off because I’ll start getting guarded. I leave people wide open, easy shots.”
ST. MARY 67, LIVINGSTON CENTRAL
Livingston Central 18 12 11 13 — 54
St. Mary 7 20 18 22 — 67
Livingston Central Top Scorers: J. Barnes- 19, L. Wring- 10, M.Downey-10.
St. Mary Top Scorers: C. Fleming- 23, P. MacCauley- 12, B. Haas- 10
