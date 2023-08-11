The St. Mary High School Vikings faced off against the University Heights Academy Blazers in a home match on Thursday night on St. Mary’s campus. The contest marked both teams’ second game of the season, ending in a 1-1 draw.
The first half of the game was quiet, with no scoring but a few scoring opportunities from both sides. University Heights goalkeeper Quenton Quarles made some impressive saves in the first to keep the game scoreless.
Vikings freshman William O’Neill opened up the scoring in the second half with an assist from Edward O’Neill, poking a ball through the net with 30 minutes left. Shortly after, University Heights responded with a goal of their own by Lincoln Hauret to tie the game up.
Defense on both sides continued to be the driving factor for the rest of the game, with no further goals scored. Some late chances arose for the Blazers, but St. Mary goalkeeper Brett Haas made 16 saves in the contest, keeping the match at a draw.
With the 1-1 draw, St. Mary moves to a 0-1-1 record and will go on to play Monday night at Graves County. University Heights is also 0-1-1 and will play Saturday at Murray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.