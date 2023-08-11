The St. Mary High School Vikings faced off against the University Heights Academy Blazers in a home match on Thursday night on St. Mary’s campus. The contest marked both teams’ second game of the season, ending in a 1-1 draw.

The first half of the game was quiet, with no scoring but a few scoring opportunities from both sides. University Heights goalkeeper Quenton Quarles made some impressive saves in the first to keep the game scoreless.

