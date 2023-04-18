In their second meeting of the season the St. Mary Vikings dominated their Second District opponents, the Community Christian Academy Warriors in a 30-0 three-inning shutout. The Vikings now sit at 2-0 in district play with matchups against their remaining district opponents, Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County right around the corner.
Monday night’s win boosted the Vikings to a 11-2-1 record with 14 games to play left on their regular season schedule not including remaining potential All “A” Classic games.
All but one Viking recorded a run on the night, with Brett Haas and Brandon Quigley leading he way with four runs apiece, each with three hits. Haas contributed four RBI alongside Luke Heath.
Caden Cobb earned the victory from the bump, allowing two walks and striking out four on a 38-26 pitch-strike county and 10 batters faced.
St. Mary will get right back to work on Tuesday as they take on Paducah Tilghman and will play Caldwell County on Friday in their next State All “A” Classic contest. CCA will continue on the hunt for their first victory of the season as they take on Christian Fellowship on Tuesday on the road.
ST MARY 30, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
STM 11 4 15 X X X X — 30-25-0
CCA 0 0 0 X X X X — 0-0-10
2B: L. Heath, B. Quigley, B. Haas, J. Morris
TB: L. Durbin 8, B. Haas 6, L. Heath 4, J. Morris 3, W. Norris 3, Z. Krueger 2, J. Willett 1, J. Haas 1, A. Duncan 1, L. Sims 1, C. Pickard 1
