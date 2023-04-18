Landon Durbin

St. Mary junior Landon Durbin connects for a triple in the first inning of the Vikings 30-0 win over Community Christian Academy on Monday afternoon.

 JARED JENSEN | The Sun

In their second meeting of the season the St. Mary Vikings dominated their Second District opponents, the Community Christian Academy Warriors in a 30-0 three-inning shutout. The Vikings now sit at 2-0 in district play with matchups against their remaining district opponents, Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County right around the corner.

Monday night’s win boosted the Vikings to a 11-2-1 record with 14 games to play left on their regular season schedule not including remaining potential All “A” Classic games.

