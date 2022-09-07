St. Mary played host to the Trigg County Wildcats on Tuesday night as they looked to bounce back from a hard loss to McCracken County a week earlier. The Vikings did indeed bounce back, beating the Wildcats 3-1 to improve to a 3-5 record on the season.

With just five games remaining in regular season play, this win came in prime time to keep the Vikings confidence up as they face all but one region opponent the rest of the way.

