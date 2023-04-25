After a nine-year drought, the St. Mary Vikings will return to the All “A” Classic state baseball tournament. They accomplished the feat by defeating the visiting Caldwell County Tigers on Monday night in a 6-1 decision.
The last time the Vikings made it to the small school state tournament, they fell to Paintsville, 8-7 in the quarterfinals of the 2014 season under the direction of head coach Matt Smith.
“Nine years ago today St. Mary beat Caldwell to go to state then too so history repeated itself today,” St. Mary head coach Chris Haas said.
Luke Heath dominated the mound for the Vikings, pitching all seven innings. He allowed five hits, one run, walked one and struck out seven on a 97-68 pitch-strike count.
“Luke Heath pitched an absolutely magnificent ball game working ahead of hitters and putting them away,” Haas said. “We did the little things today and made very few mistakes and I couldn’t be more proud of our crew today.”
St. Mary struck in the bottom of the first inning after Heath pitched a quick opening inning. A single from Brett Haas got the bats swinging for the Vikings and after a pop out by Landre Smiles, Landon Durbin brought home Haas on a line drive double to center field. Two quick outs later would end the inning, leaving Durbin stranded on second.
Defense from both teams took over, resulting in a scoring drought on both ends until the top of the fifth inning.
Caldwell County would be the next to strike in the top of the inning. A Collin Whittington ground ball single to score his older brother Carter Whittington would be the lone run for the Tigers.
The Vikings responded in the bottom of the inning, starting with a fly ball double from Avry Duncan. He would advance to third on a Luke Sims sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly from Zack Krueger would score Duncan for the 2-1 lead.
Scoring continued in the bottom of the sixth for St. Mary with Smiles getting the bats going on a ground ball turned error. A line drive single from Durbin in the next at-bat gave Smiles room to steal second and make it home.
Brandon Quigley followed with a single on a bunt and Jackson Willett brought home Durbin on a pop fly to shortstop for another single and the 4-1 lead.
Without an out on the board, St. Mary was in prime position to continue to rack up the score. The final two runs came courtesy of Quigley who scored on a Duncan ground out and Austin Duncan scored on a Sims single.
Heath closed out the game with the final strike out and the St. Mary defense contributed with a pop out and fly out to secure the 6-1 victory.
“The teams effort was outstanding,” Heath said. “Honestly, we have succeeded as a team throughout the year and we are just going to get better and better. The opportunity to go to state is very impressive for us and I think we are going to go far.”
With the victory, St. Mary will advance to the All “A” Classic state tournament where they will take on Owensboro Catholic on Saturday, April 29 at Campbellsville High School.
CCHS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1-5-1
STM 1 0 0 0 1 4 X — 6-8-0
2B: SM — A. Duncan, L. Durbin
TB: SM — L. Durbin 3, A. Duncan 2, J. Willett 2, B. Quigley 1, B. Haas 1, L. Sims 1; CC — B. Goodaker 1, C. Whittington 1, B. Holeman 1, A. Wells 1, C. Whittington 1.
RECORDS: St. Mary (12-3-1); Caldwell County (12-8)
