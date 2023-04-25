After a nine-year drought, the St. Mary Vikings will return to the All “A” Classic state baseball tournament. They accomplished the feat by defeating the visiting Caldwell County Tigers on Monday night in a 6-1 decision.

The last time the Vikings made it to the small school state tournament, they fell to Paintsville, 8-7 in the quarterfinals of the 2014 season under the direction of head coach Matt Smith.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In