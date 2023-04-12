Hickman County High School was the sight of the First Region All “A” Classic baseball tournament on Tuesday night with semifinal games between Ballard Memorial and St. Mary, followed by Carlisle County and Hickman County.
The championship game will take place on Wednesday night at Hickman County High School where St. Mary will look to claim their second straight regional title. They will take on Carlisle County who defeated Hickman County 6-4 and St. Mary defeated Ballard Memorial 9-4.
St. Mary struck early and often, taking a 6-0 lead through the first three innings of play. Ballard Memorial answered with a three-run fourth inning to cut the deficit in half, but the Vikings were just getting started.
They answered with two more run in the bottom of the innings to lead 8-3. Each team would add one more run in the sixth innings but Ballard couldn’t plate anything else to bounce back.
Luke Heath earned the win for the Vikings from the bump. He pitched all seven innings, allowing six hits, four runs and struck out seven on an 84-61 pitch-strike county while facing 28 batters. Heath also had a hit and two RBI on the night.
Landre Smiles led the offense for the Vikings, connecting on three hits, scored three runs and had two RBI in four at-bats.
Ballard Memorial tested out four pitchers on the night. Keaton Overstreet allowed three hits, four runs and struck out three, Braxton Blakenship allowed four hits, four runs, walked one and struck out two, Kendal allowd three hits, one run and walked one and Ike Miller pitched just .2 inninngs.
BLLR 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 — 4-6-5
STM 3 1 2 2 0 1 X — 9-10-1
2B: SM — L. Sims, L. Durbin; BM — C. Myatt
3B: SM — B. Haas, L. Heath
TB: SM — B. Haas 3, L. Smiles 3, L. Durbin 3, L. Heath 3, L. Sims 2, Z. Krueger 1, J. Willett 1; BM — K. Overstreet 4, C. Myatt 3, D. Minshine 2, J. Irvin 1.
CARLISLE 6, HICKMAN COUNTY 4
The Carlisle County Comets got revenge on the Hickman County Falcons on Tuesday night. The Falcons eliminated the Comets from All “A” Classic play last season in an 11-5 decision, but the Comets got the better end of this matchup with a 6-4 victory to advance to the regional championship.
Carlisle County struck first, building to a 3-0 lead after the first two innings but Hickman County played three in the top of the third to tie the game up.
Scoring would go quiet until the bottom of the sixth when the Comets added another three to take the 6-3 lead. The Falcons would answer with one more of their own in the top of the seventh, but it wouldn’t be enough to climb from behind.
Jarren Bruer dominated from the mound in the Comets victory. He pitched 6.1 innings, allowed two hits, four runs, walked six and struck out 14 on a 114-67 pitch-strike county. Koltyn Perez came in to relieve for the final .2 innings where he walked one and faced three batters.
Walker McClanahan suffered the loss for Hickman, allowing eight hits, four runs, walked one and struck out two on an 85-56 pitch-strike county and faced 31 batters.
HCKM 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 — 4-2-3
CRLS 1 2 0 0 0 3 X — 6-8-3
2B: CC — J. Bruer, B. Sasseen
TB: CC — K. Arnold 3, J. Bruer 2, B. Sasseen 2, D. Jewell 2, C. Thompson 1, K. Perez 1, C. Mitchell 1; HC — C. Sublett 1, T. Hoff 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.