After falling to Murray in the semifinals of the First Region All “A” Classic over the weekend, the St. Mary Vikings took to the court to play host to Fulton City. In what was the Vikings opening game of the season where they snagged their first win, this go around was much of the same, where St. Mary came out on top 75-41.
The Vikings came out with the hot hand and quick ball movement for an early 6-2 lead.
What led to much of their success was the selflessness of play that the home team showed off. Seven different Vikings put points on the board in the first quarter and 10 players contributed to the 75 points.
Freshman Owen Mikel led St. Mary with 17 point on the night with a specific hot hand from behind the arc. He sank four deep balls to go along with an inside jumper and few free throws to complete the night.
“It was nice to get back in the gym after the All “A” and move forward and get focused on the last stretch of district and region play,” St. Mary head coach Chase Denson said. “We are just trying to get better as a team and play as many games as we possibly can.”
By the time both teams separated to their locker rooms for a halftime break, the Vikings held a 41-20 lead. This would kick start a big quarter for senior Cade Fleming. With 14 points on the night, Fleming put up eight in the third period to help with a 23-point Viking quarter. Hold the Bulldogs to just 10 points in those eight minutes and the Vikings were well on their way to sealing the deal if they hadn’t already.
The 64-30 lead going into the final quarter of play gave the younger Viking squad the chance to show their talent and help put points on the board. David Deneve, Brett Haas, Aidan Hrdlicka and Mikel all scored to close out an 11-point quarter.
On the Bulldog side of the ball, Camarae Cobb led the team with 14 points followed closely behind by Kabrian Burton with 13.
Up next for the Bulldogs is a trip to Marshall County on Tuesday night followed by a much shorter trip to Fulton County on Jan. 21.
The Vikings will play in the Organ Donor Shootout where they will play Crittenden County at McCracken County High School on Jan. 22. They will then play host to the Mustangs on Jan. 25. There is roughly one month of high school basketball left before district tournaments start. St. Mary now holds an 8-9 record with 12 more games left to play.
