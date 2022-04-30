Friday night was a big one for the St. Mary Vikings baseball team. They closed out Carlisle County in extra innings and their two seniors put up great performances on senior night. It took 10 innings, but the Vikings pulled off the win thanks to a walk-off double from Brandon Quigley to score the fourth and final run.
Jack Muiter and Cade Fleming were both honored before the game as the teams senior duo. This was the fourth and final senior night for Fleming after a senior night for golf, soccer and basketball and third and final for Muiter after soccer and basketball.
The two seniors pulled out all the stops on their night, from a home run by Fleming to start the Viking scoring, to Muiter closing out the game on the mound. Of course it takes more than two players to win a baseball game and it took all of the Vikings to take down Carlisle County.
Carlisle County wasted no time getting on the board after Koltyn Perez hit a triple, followed by a single by Dylan Jewell to score Perez. Josh Newsome singled on a ground ball pushing the runners and getting Jewell the Comets second run of the game.
Fleming started out the Vikings rotation and kicked off his senior night debut with a homer on the second pitch that soared over the fence, making it a 2-1 ballgame. Three consecutive singles later by Brett Haas, Avry Duncan and Luke Heath loaded the bases for the Vikings. Landre Smiles did the honors at-bat with a single of his own to bring Haas home to tie the game, the remaining runners would be left stranded two outs later.
Scoring resumed after a quick second inning starting with Jewell in the top of the third inning. His grounder resulted in the second out of the inning, but thanks to the quick actions of Perez stealing the bases, put him in scoring position on that play to take the lead.
Haas evened the score back up thanks to a single from Smiles, but that would be it for the inning.
Defense would be the name of the game throughout the next six innings, as both teams kept their opponents scoreless, forcing the ballgame into extra innings.
Luke Heath pitched the first seven innings of the ballgame, striking out seven Comets, giving up four hits, three runs and walking one. Perez pitched the first seven for the Comets as well, striking out six Vikings, allowing 10 hits, three runs and walking two.
Muiter, Justin Deweese and Jewell stepped onto the mound to close out the game for the Vikings and Comets respectively. In the end Muiter would pitch a perfect game while on the mound and the Vikings found a chance to score against the Comets replacements to win the game.
Quigley stepped up to bat with one out on the board and two teammates on first and second. He hit a fly ball to left field to make it to second base and give just enough time for Zack Krueger to round home plate and win the game.
St. Mary 4, Carlisle County 3
St. Mary 2010000001 — 4-13-2
Carlisle 2010000000 — 3-4-0
2B: SM — B Quigley, L Smiles
3B: CC — K Perez
HR: C Fleming
TB: SM — C Fleming 6, L Smiles 4, A Duncan 2, B Quigley 2, B Haas 2, L Heath 1, J Muiter 1; CC — K Perez 4, D Jewell 1, J Newsome 1.
RECORD: St. Mary (11-4), Carlisle County (12-7)
(0) comments
